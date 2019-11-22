Times of Interest for No. 1 LSU vs Arkansas

There will be lots to do during the day Saturday before No. 1 LSU looks to punch its ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship against Georgia.





LSUsports released important times of interest around campus to help Tiger fans prepare for the game Saturday night. Here is what will be going on and the times to plan accordingly.

Saturday, November 23

7 a.m.-Parking lots on campus open

8 a.m.-LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m.- CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon

Noon LSU Ticket Office Opens (1 Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1 p.m.-Fan Zone opens at Nicholson Gateway (across street from Tiger Stadium)

1 p.m.-L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

1 p.m.-Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.- CJ Solar performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC

2:30 p.m.-TAF Pre-game Party (PMAC)

3 p.m.-Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

3:15 p.m.-Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m.-All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium

LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

4 p.m.-LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from Cou-Yon’s Tiger Village

Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

4:20 p.m.-LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

4:39 p.m.-Band comes down “Victory Hill”

5:30 p.m.-LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live

5:46 p.m.-Guest Captains Presentation at midfield

5:48 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

5:53 p.m.-Alma Mater and National Anthem

6 p.m.-LSU Intro Video

6:01 p.m.-LSU takes the field

6:02 p.m.-Arkansas takes the field

6:02 p.m.-Coin toss at midfield

6:05 p.m.- Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN

On-Field Recognitions:

1Q: Shaquille O’Neal

1Q: Louisiana Teacher of the Year

1Q: Miss LSU

1Q/2Q Break: Baseball Alumni/Andrew Stevenson/Our Lady of the Lake Geaux Hero