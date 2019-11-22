LSU
Times of Interest for No. 1 LSU vs Arkansas

Glen West

There will be lots to do during the day Saturday before No. 1 LSU looks to punch its ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship against Georgia.


LSUsports released important times of interest around campus to help Tiger fans prepare for the game Saturday night. Here is what will be going on and the times to plan accordingly.

Saturday, November 23

7 a.m.-Parking lots on campus open

8 a.m.-LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m.- CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

  • Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon

Noon LSU Ticket Office Opens (1 Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1 p.m.-Fan Zone opens at Nicholson Gateway (across street from Tiger Stadium)

1 p.m.-L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

1 p.m.-Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.- CJ Solar performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC

2:30 p.m.-TAF Pre-game Party (PMAC)

3 p.m.-Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

3:15 p.m.-Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m.-All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium

  • LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

4 p.m.-LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from Cou-Yon’s Tiger Village

  • Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

4:20 p.m.-LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

4:39 p.m.-Band comes down “Victory Hill”

5:30 p.m.-LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

5:46 p.m.-Guest Captains Presentation at midfield

5:48 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

5:53 p.m.-Alma Mater and National Anthem

6 p.m.-LSU Intro Video

6:01 p.m.-LSU takes the field

6:02 p.m.-Arkansas takes the field

6:02 p.m.-Coin toss at midfield

6:05 p.m.- Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN

On-Field Recognitions:

1Q: Shaquille O’Neal

1Q: Louisiana Teacher of the Year

1Q: Miss LSU

1Q/2Q Break: Baseball Alumni/Andrew Stevenson/Our Lady of the Lake Geaux Hero

LSU coach Ed Orgeron Named Semifinalist for Munger Coach of the Year Award

Glen West
2 1

Orgeron has led LSU to fourth 10-0 start in school history

How to Watch/Listen to No. 1 LSU vs Arkansas

Glen West
0

LSU kicks off with Arkansas at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Tiger Watch: Five LSU Players to Keep an Eye on vs Arkansas

Glen West
2 0

Arkansas provides opportunity for an abundance of reps for the backups

Tiger Predictions: LSU Handles Business Against Arkansas to Lock up SEC West

Glen West
0

LSU defense has bounce back game against Razorbacks in complete team win

LSU Safety Grant Delpit, Tackle Austin Deculus Out vs Arkansas, Freshman Mo Hampton to Earn First Start at Safety

Glen West
0

LSU will go with same offensive line starters team used against Ole Miss

LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Named Semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

Glen West
0

Doak Walker Award is given to the best running back in college football

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron 'Unsure' if Grant Delpit Will Play vs Arkansas, Talks Michael Divinity's Return

Glen West
2 0

Earliest return for Divinity would be potential national championship game

Glen West

In part two of the Joe Burrow series, LSUsports goes in on Burrows youth football career and how he…

1

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named a Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Glen West
1

Burrow one of five finalists for the Golden Arm award

LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for Performance Against Ole Miss

Glen West
3 1

Chase grabbed eight receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the 58-37 win over the Rebels