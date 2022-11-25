SI Tickets: Seats Still Available for LSU-Texas A&M Regular Season Finale

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M tickets for this weekend.

Heading into the matchup, No. 5 LSU opens as a 10- point favorite over the Aggies, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

With kickoff set for 6 p.m. on Saturday in College Station, LSU hits the road to take on a Texas A&M squad looking to spoil the Tigers’ improbable first season under head coach Brian Kelly.

The Bayou Bengals are clicking on all cylinders, led by electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels, his playstyle is box office. The chance to see Daniels in person is a treat, always keeping fans on their toes.

For the Aggies, their offense is led by dynamic running back Devon Achane. Providing his squad with an elite back who can turn nothing into something routinely, LSU’s defensive line will be put to test against one of the top rushers in the nation.

LSU is in control of their own destiny with A&M looking to spoil their chances of a College Football Playoff berth. How will the Tigers respond to an electric atmosphere in Kyle Field to come up with their 10th win of the season.

Brian Kelly and his squad look to carry their momentum from consecutive SEC victories into Saturday’s matchup. With the offensive weapons this unit attains, they'll look to attack early and make a statement against another powerful conference foe.