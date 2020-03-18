LSU Spring Practices Could Resume But Chances Are "Pretty Narrow," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says

On Tuesday the SEC made the final decision to cancel all remaining sporting events for the spring, including all pro days and spring games. However, that decision didn't pertain to spring practices and on Wednesday SEC commissioner Greg Sankey provided some further detail on a potential return to spring ball.

As of now, all practices and team meetings have been suspended through April 15, but Sankey said in his SEC teleconference that doesn't mean teams will be back on the field on April 16.

"It was just a date that allows our administrators to communicate with our coaches, our coaches with our student-athletes that has resulted in the departures from campus," Sankey said.

In fact, as more information is provided, Sankey grows less optimistic by the day that football practices will resume this spring. The SEC is listening to health officials first and foremost and with the CDC recommending no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, that puts a monkey wrench in any potential return to practice.

"It’s certainly difficult to conduct any football practice under that limitation," Sankey said. "Even in smaller numbers that have been communicated, 10 is often referenced, thereby making it impossible into May, as it’s been stated. So I’m not going to be overly optimistic about the return to practice. We haven’t fully preclosed that opportunity, but I think, practically, that window is pretty narrow.”

Another logistical problem is that many LSU players have already returned home as the school has closed its doors through May. LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Monday that approximately 120 student athletes remain on campus that that those numbers will continue to shrink in the coming days and weeks.

"Our essential needs for our student-athletes [that stay on campus] are going to be taken care of," Woodward said Monday. "Whether that’s food, medical attention, the academic center is open, but I’m sure that’s all changing as we’re talking."

So while practice could theoretically resume at some point in the not too distant future, it's safe to not expect many practice reports coming down the pipe.