LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Thinks Derek Stingley Will Play, Dare Rosenthal "Questionable" for Vanderbilt

The status and health of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley has been on the minds of most people in Baton Rouge over the last 48 hours and on Wednesday coach Ed Orgeron provided an update on Stingley's status.

Meeting with SEC reporters during his weekly teleconference, Orgeron said he believes that Stingley should be able to go against Vanderbilt on Saturday evening.

"I do believe that he should play, it's not conclusive yet that he's gonna play but I do believe he should play," Orgeron said. "That would be a huge lift for us. We believe in Derek, Derek's one of our best players, one of the best corners in the country. He's a force and he's a difference."

Stingley practiced Tuesday in a gold, non-contact jersey and Orgeron said the team will know something more definitive towards the end of the week.

There was another piece of injury news to share out of Wednesday's press conference. Orgeron revealed that left tackle Dare Rosenthal did not practice on Tuesday and is officially listed as "questionable" for Saturday's road game against the Commodores.

Rosenthal went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State and was replaced by Cameron Wire for the final drive of the game. Orgeron said that Wire would start if it's decided that Rosenthal can't play this weekend.

"I don't know if he's gonna practice today, we're gonna have to see towards the end of the week," Orgeron said. "Cam Wire is starting right behind him, he started at left tackle yesterday. We gave up too many pressures, too many sacks and it was a combination of technique and scheme. We've gotta get better the"