LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Played Second Half of Missouri Game with Sprained Ankle

Glen West

Not much went right for the LSU defense on Saturday and one of the mysteries of the second half was the way that cornerback Derek Stingley was moving around. After colliding with a first down marker in the first-half, Stingley didn't look to be quite himself. 

Apparently, the Tigers' sophomore cornerback played through a sprained ankle on what coach Ed Orgeron called "a freak accident."

"He didn't look the same," Orgeron said. "Some people would've been out the game, but he wanted to play. Just a freak accident on the down marker."

Stingley finished with five tackles on the day but did miss a few tackles in the second half that led to Missouri points. It was an overall disappointing performance across the board as LSU coach Ed Orgeron did give some updates on how the Tigers can correct some of the mistakes moving forward. 

To start, LSU fans may have noticed that sophomore defensive tackle Siaki Ika was absent for much of the Missouri game. His lack of snaps was more due to scheme and the fact that he struggled with staying in his gaps week one against Mississippi State.

Orgeron expects that Ika will play a critical role against Florida this weekend in helping stuff the run game after back-to-back weeks of struggles up front.

"You're gonna see him more this week," Orgeron said. "This [Florida] is a big stretch team so we wanna but some quicker speed in there but he's gonna be on second team this week and play a little bit more."

Football

