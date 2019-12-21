LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Oklahoma Set to Miss Numerous Players in Peach Bowl Matchup with LSU

Glen West

In addition to missing three players due to suspension, Oklahoma took another blow earlier this week when starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell broke his collarbone, according to a report by Oklahoma's Rivals.com site.

Turner-Yell started all 13 games for the Sooners in 2019 and recorded 75 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss. The loss of Turner-Yell piles on to multiple reports that Oklahoma would be suspending three of its players for the Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 LSU. 

Players included in that suspension, for which no reason has been given, include running back Rhamondre Stevenson, receiver Trejan Bridges and defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins.

The biggest loss of these three is Perkins, who was the starting defensive lineman and turned in a nice season for the Sooners, recording 13.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks in 13 appearances. Stevenson, who is the backup running back to Kennedy Brooks, rushed for 541 yards on 64 carries in 2019 with six touchdowns.

While LSU is mainly in tact as the team prepares to leave for Atlanta on Sunday, the Tigers are awaiting an official diagnosis for junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday.

The versatility Edwards-Helaire brings from not only a rushing perspective but as pass catcher and blocker can't be overstated. If he's not able to go against Oklahoma on Dec. 28, look for Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry to share the bulk of the work.

"They've got to step up, next man up," coach Ed Orgeron said. "If it's their turn and Clyde can't play then they'll step and play very well. I'm still not sure if Clyde can or can't play though."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four LSU Football Players Named FWAA All-Americans

Glen West

Burrow, Chase, Cushenberry and Stingley all recognized as All-Americans

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Glen West

Orgeron becomes third LSU coach to win Eddie Robinson award

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Reacts to Athens Food Bank Fundraiser Following Heisman Speech

Glen West

Joe Burrow's Heisman acceptance speech inspired many to donate to his Ohio hometown food bank.

Video: LSU Players Talk Oklahoma, Watching Joe Burrow Win the Heisman

Glen West

Moss, Cushenberry and Lewis eager to close season the right way

An LSU Football Early Signing Period Recap: Tigers Ink 19 Players to 2020 Class

Glen West

Who's the best prospect, most likely to play early, who's still in play and who LSU missed out on

Live 2020 Early Signing Period Updates/Thread: LSU Football

Glen West

Tigers hoping to ink most of 2020 class during Early Signing Period

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Doesn't Know Extent Of Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury, Talks Oklahoma

Glen West

LSU hopes to know more on Edwards-Helaire by end of the week

LSU Offensive Line Wins the Joe Moore Award

Glen West

Award goes to the best offensive line unit in the country

LSU Basketball Blown Away By East Tennessee State 74-63 Snapping Four Game Win Streak

Glen West

Tigers allow 19 offensive rebounds in worst loss during the Will Wade era

Four-Star Outside Linebacker Phillip Webb Signs With LSU

Glen West

No. 4 overall outside linebacker becomes first outside linebacker in the 2020 class for the Tigers