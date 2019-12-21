Oklahoma Set to Miss Numerous Players in Peach Bowl Matchup with LSU

In addition to missing three players due to suspension, Oklahoma took another blow earlier this week when starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell broke his collarbone, according to a report by Oklahoma's Rivals.com site.

Turner-Yell started all 13 games for the Sooners in 2019 and recorded 75 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss. The loss of Turner-Yell piles on to multiple reports that Oklahoma would be suspending three of its players for the Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 LSU.

Players included in that suspension, for which no reason has been given, include running back Rhamondre Stevenson, receiver Trejan Bridges and defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins.

The biggest loss of these three is Perkins, who was the starting defensive lineman and turned in a nice season for the Sooners, recording 13.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks in 13 appearances. Stevenson, who is the backup running back to Kennedy Brooks, rushed for 541 yards on 64 carries in 2019 with six touchdowns.

While LSU is mainly in tact as the team prepares to leave for Atlanta on Sunday, the Tigers are awaiting an official diagnosis for junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday.

The versatility Edwards-Helaire brings from not only a rushing perspective but as pass catcher and blocker can't be overstated. If he's not able to go against Oklahoma on Dec. 28, look for Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry to share the bulk of the work.

"They've got to step up, next man up," coach Ed Orgeron said. "If it's their turn and Clyde can't play then they'll step and play very well. I'm still not sure if Clyde can or can't play though."