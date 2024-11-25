The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) willl return to Death Valley on Saturday night for a Southeastern Conference matchup against Jackson Arnold and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Arnold and Co. are fresh off of an impressive victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 13 with the program turning the corner down the stretch this season.
For Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers, the program snapped a three-game losing skid on Saturday night after taking down Vanderbilt in a 24-17 win.
Now, both programs will gear up for the regular season finale this weekend in Baton Rouge with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
A look into the early betting lines and Kelly's thoughts on the state of the LSU program heading into Week 14:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-6.5)
- Oklahoma: (+6.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-225)
- Oklahoma: (+185)
Over/Under: 47
The LSU Tigers are currently a 6.5-point favorite heading into the Week 14 clash. A line that hovered around the 7.5-point mark on Sunday night once the lines opened, Vegas is still leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
The Sooners are fresh off of a dominant victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but the oddmakers are still favoring the Bayou Bengals in Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly's Thoughts:
Different Energy, Keeping the Program Together:
"I think I have a pretty good pulse of our team all the time because if you do not, then there is a disconnect there somewhere. I would say that we felt like we had a great week of practice. Our preparation was outstanding. Our guys really stood up and said, look, we have got to play better."
Simplicity Wins the Day, Coaches Make Key Adjustments:
"As coaches, we took our responsibility and said, listen, let's keep putting our kids in position to make plays. We would have liked to make a couple more. We made it a little bit harder than we had to. But again, I love the way they competed. And this week in particular, I knew that this football team was going to be ready. And they have been ready.
"We did not close out three games. We had three games that were in the third and fourth quarter that we had a chance to close out, or the narrative would have been much different around here. Everybody would have slept better. I would have slept better, and you guys would not have anything to talk about."
The Tigers will return to action on Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT in Death Valley.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.