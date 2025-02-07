The Early Betting Odds: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the 2024 season with a victory over the Baylor Bears on New Year's Eve behind an impressive showing from Garrett Nussmeier and Co.
With the victory, the Bayou Bengals capped off the season with a 9-4 record, but it's clear a four loss season isn't the standard in Baton Rouge.
Now, all focus shifts towards the 2025 season with a Week 1 clash at Clemson.
“It’s been really fun to coach this team," Kelly said following the 2024 season. “I know, you know, cynics would say it was disappointing. It wasn’t disappointing. It was a team that was less than perfect because of inexperience. A team that that gained experience. We still played with six true freshmen and a red shirt freshman most of the time on defense. And they kept battling. So, you know, to win nine games, and win three in a row at the end — just happy for our football team.
“Again, you know, the nine guys that came back and finished what they started, and I have — look, I’m 100% behind the guys that didn’t play, for whatever the reasons are. They’re valid. But the nine that were here, I want to be able to trumpet them as well, because finishing what you start is important as well, so happy with the victory.”
LSU has added 16 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal and a Top-10 2025 Signing Class that will look to make an instant impact for the Tigers in 2025.
Despite piecing together a competitive roster this offseason with a star-studded coaching staff, the sportsbooks aren't as high on the Bayou Bengals as others.
FanDuel Sportsbook revealed the "way-too-early" win totals for a handful of the Southeastern Conference programs.
Where did LSU land?
The Southeastern Conference Win Totals Revealed:
Georgia: 9.5
Texas: 9.5
Tennessee: 9.5
Alabama: 8.5
LSU: 8.5
Florida: 6.5
Along with the win totals out, FanDuel revealed the "way-too-early" spread for LSU at Clemson in Week 1.
The Line: Clemson -2.5
Kelly and Co. will head into the 2025 season as 2.5-point underdogs in their Week 1 matchup against Dabo Swinney's squad.
It's clear the LSU Tigers enter College Football Playoff or "bust" territory heading into the 2025 season with expectations higher than ever.
Now, with Spring Camp right around the corner, Kelly and Co. will get a better look at the current roster with a critical offseason in full swing.
