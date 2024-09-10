The Early Predictions: LSU Football Gearing Up for a Dogfight in South Carolina
No. 16 LSU will hop on a flight later this week to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Week 3 showdown that will have ESPN's College GameDay in attendance.
After capturing a victory over Nicholls State in Week 2, the Tigers are officially in the win column with the program looking to carry the momentum into their third matchup of the season.
It'll be the SEC opener for both programs on Saturday morning in Williams-Brice Stadium with the Bayou Bengals looking to make a statement in Columbia.
What are the early betting lines? Who are the players to watch? The early prediction?
The Early Betting Odds and Trends:
The Odds:
LSU: -7.5 (-102)
South Carolina: +7.5 (-120)
LSU to Win: -265
South Carolina to Win: +215
Over 52.5 Points: -110
Under 52.5 Points: -110
*All odds via FanDuel*
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against South Carolina.
- Total went under in South Carolina's last 5 games.
- Total went over in 5 of LSU's last road games.
- Gamecocks are 4-1 against the spread in last 5 games in September.
- Total went over in LSU's last 5 games against SEC teams.
- Total went under in 4 of South Carolina's last 5 home games.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread in last 5 September game.
- Total went under in 5 of Gamecocks' last 6 games against SEC teams.
The Good: LSU's Passing Attack
A few numbers to know about the Tigers after two weeks:
Garrett Nussmeier: No. 1 in NCAA in passing TD (8)
Garrett Nussmeier: No. 1 in SEC in completions (57)
Kyren Lacy: No. 1 in NCAA in receiving TD (4)
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier has this offense clicking on all cylinders through the air with the program carrying momentum in the passing game from a season ago.
Nussmeier is up to 610 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception through two games and is on pace to toss over 40 touchdowns in 2024. He's been on the money for the Tigers and it's shown in the success through the air.
LSU wideout Kyren Lacy has been the WR1 that many expected him to be. In a small sample size of two games, the veteran wideout has become Nussmeier's top target with four scores already with his consistency on full display.
There was always going to be strength in numbers on the LSU offense and it's shown. Nussmeier has already completed a pass to 13 targets through two games with Lacy, Mason Taylor and Aaron Anderson leading the way with double-digit receptions.
The Bad: South Carolina's Dominant Pass Rush Will Wreak Havoc
Saturday morning in Columbia will be a fun one for football fans. A game that'll be a dogfight in the trenches is headlined by LSU's offensive tackle duo of Will Campbell and Emery Jones bracing for an impressive Gamecocks pass rush.
South Carolina freshman Dylan Stewart has been a man on a mission this season. He's already up to 2.5 sacks through two games and has easily been the Gamecocks' best defensive player this season. As a true freshman, he's playing well above his years.
"The defensive end, [Dylan] Stewart, is a pure pass rusher," Kelly said Monday. "It doesn't mean he can't defend the run, I'm not saying that. He's a guy that they want in there to get after the quarterback. We're gonna have to do a really good job, we're gonna have to be disciplined in our drops. We're gonna have to get the ball out on time, because those edge guys can certainly — this is an SEC defensive front. They can get to the quarterback and particularly he can."
South Carolina leads the SEC in sacks through the first two weeks of the regular season. After tough victories over both Old Dominion and Kentucky, the true challenge awaits against LSU in Week 3.
The Bayou Bengals are aware of the difficult task that lies ahead.
"Defensively, they lead the SEC in sacks. So this is a defense with an outstanding front. Freshman edge player in Stewart, (Kyle) Kennard is an outstanding player. Really love (Nick) Emmanwori, the defensive back, No. 7. Very active. He was a freshman All-American in 2022. Just a really good defense, and they ran both three-down and four-down and made it really difficult for Kentucky last week. And then, very innovative and do a lot of things in the special teams game.
The Early Prediction: South Carolina +7.5
The betting line continues shifting as game day inches closer. After opening at -8.5 in favor of the LSU Tigers, it's quickly dropped to -7.5 on FanDuel and -7 on DraftKings. This game will not be a cakewalk for either program. This will be one that truly shows what the Bayou Bengals are capable of this season.
For now, South Carolina at +7.5 is the early prediction and LSU Tigers On SI will have a final score prediction in the next 72 hours as Week 3 vastly ramps up.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Takes Down Nicholls State 44-21 in Week 2
Five-Star LSU Commit DJ Pickett Visits ACC Program in Week 2
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.