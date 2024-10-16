The Early Predictions: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 8 Showdown
No. 8 LSU will travel to Fayetteville this weekend for a critical Week 8 contest against a talented Arkansas Razorbacks squad led by Sam Pittman at the helm.
In Week 7, it was Brian Kelly and Co. that battled back after facing adversity early against the Ole Miss Rebels; ultimately capturing a 29-26 overtime win prior to Arkansas Week.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier pieced together a gutsy performance to close out the game against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels for a thriller that will be remembered in Baton Rouge for decades to come.
Now, he'll have to carry his "unique" playing style to Fayetteville on Saturday.
"I would say that he is unique. Garrett's in that first year starting but has the ability to have an awareness that 'I've gotta find a way to get through this.' On the sideline, he is talkative, he is always looking for solutions," Kelly said. "What can we do here with the coverages I'm seeing? He'll say I like this play, can we come back to this? I just think he's always engaged looking for answers and that's what makes him unique. Regardless of what has happened prior to, he's looking for success later in the game. Some of the plays that were called later were ones he really likes."
A look into where Vegas is putting the money and the overall outlook for Saturday night in Fayetteville:
The Early Betting Lines:
Spread:
- LSU: (-2.5)
- Arkansas: (+2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-130)
- Arkansas: (+110)
Over/Under: 55.5
The Betting Trends: Week 8 Edition
- LSU is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) overall this season.
- Arkansas is 5-1 (83.3%) against the spread.
- The total has gone over in 15 of LSU’s last 20 games.
- LSU is 4-12-1 against the spread in its last 17 games against Arkansas.
- The total went under in 6 of Razorbacks' last 7 games at home against LSU.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread as a 3-point or greater favorite this season.
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread as 3-point or greater underdog in 2024.
The Early Prediction: LSU 31, Arkansas 28
LSU heads into Saturday night in Fayetteville with a "trap game" written all over it by many. After an emotional victory over Ole Miss in Week 7, it's easy to see why the Tigers many not be "as focused" moving on to Arkansas in Week 8.
From an analytic standpoint, LSU has the edge here. A team that's clicking on offense paired with a front four that's handling business in the trenches, the Bayou Bengals are the favorite for good reason.
The defensive end tandem of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones has become one of the top one-two punches in America, and facing a unique offense in Arkansas, it sets the stage for an intriguing matchup.
At the second-level, it'll be Whit Weeks looking to contain a mobile quarterback in Taylen Green. He's proven to be one of the more dynamic signal-callers in college football and Weeks will be presented with a tremendous challenge.
Nonetheless, LSU appears to have the edge early in the week moving into Saturday night against Arkansas with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
