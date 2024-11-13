The Early Predictions: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in SEC Showdown
No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will head to The Swamp in Week 12 for a Southeastern Conference matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
All eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals as they look to bounce back after consecutive losses to both the Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Now, with full attention on the Gators this weekend, it's become a key matchup for LSU as they look to win out down the stretch with three games remaining.
The Tigers will square off against Florida before back-to-back home matchups against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Oklahoma Sooners to round out the 2024 regular season.
It'll be all hands on deck on Saturday afternoon with LSU hitting the road to Gainesville with the Gators up next.
A look into the game information, current betting odds and ESPN's Football Power Index Prediction for Week 12:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-4.5)
- Florida: (+4.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-185)
- Florida: (+154)
Over/Under: 55
The LSU Tigers are currently a 4.5-point favorite heading into the Week 12 clash. A line that hovered around the five-point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs in on Week 12 Result:
LSU Tigers at Florida Gators: 57% Chance
The Bayou Bengals will enter Saturday night in Gainesville with a 57% chance at walking away with a victory, according to ESPN's FPI.
Kelly and Co. will hop on a flight later this week to the Sunshine State for another Southeastern Conference road game where Billy Napier and the Gators will be waiting.
For Florida, it's a program that has nothing to lose down the stretch this season after announcing that Napier will return in 2025.
But the key factor here will be Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway and his status ahead of kickoff as he nurses a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, ESPN's FPI gives LSU a 57% chance to come out with a win in Week 12 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Early Prediction: Florida +4.5
LSU heads to Gainesville after suffering back-to-back losses to both the Texas A&M Aggies and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Week 12 Southeastern Conference clash provides the Bayou Bengals with a chance to snap the losing skid and turn the corner down the stretch of the 2024 regular season.
But it won't be easy for Kelly and Co. to walk out of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious.
LSU is a 4.5-point favorite heading into Saturday night with Vegas insinuating that they believe that Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will be active.
For LSU, they've struggled against mobile quarterbacks all season with Lagway presenting another challenge as a dual-threat signal-caller.
Pair that with the Tigers hitting the road for another SEC contest and it's a recipe for disaster for the LSU program.
It'll be a dogfight on the road, but LSU's personnel will have the edge against a banged up Gators squad.
Vegas predicts a narrow LSU victory of 30-25 and we predict the same. Expect Florida to cover the 4.5 points, but LSU winning a nail biter in The Swamp.
