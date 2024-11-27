The Early Predictions: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale on Saturday night in Death Valley with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT.
Kelly and Co. snapped a three-game losing skid last weekend against Vanderbilt with the program looking to piece it all together once again in Baton Rouge.
It'll be Senior Night in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with Josh Williams, Miles Frazier and Sai'vion Jones, among several others, set to lace up their cleats one last time in Death Valley.
Specifically in the running back room, Williams detailed that the group is in good hands down the line with position coach Frank Wilson at the helm.
"They're in great hands. Coach Frank is an amazing coach, not only in the running back room with the X's and O's but almost like a father figure, making sure you're in class and whatever you need he's going to help. He's a very genuine guy," Williams said on Tuesday.
Now, the focus has shifted to wrapping up the 2024 season on a positive note with the Oklahoma Sooners in LSU's path.
A look into the current betting lines, the ESPN Football Power Index's perspective and an early prediction for Week 14:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Current Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-6)
- Oklahoma: (+6)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-218)
- Oklahoma: (+180)
Over/Under: 47
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs In:
The Chance of Victory for LSU: 59.2%
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter the Week 14 showdown with a 59.2 percent chance to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
LSU is fresh off of a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, and with one game to go, it's imperative the program ends the season on the right foot.
Leading up to last weekend's game, the Tigers were riding a three-game losing streak where the offense was abysmal.
It’s a unit that struggled mightily during the program’s three game losing streak with numbers consisting of: 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
On Saturday, the script was flipped. LSU bounced back in a major way with complementary offense being showcased from start to finish.
Nussmeier paved the way through the air, but it was veteran running back Josh Williams who carved out a significant role on Saturday night.
At halftime, Williams had already tallied nearly 100 yards of total offense with 62 rushing yards along with 30 yards through the air. He ended the night with 151 yards of total offense on 18 touches with a pair of touchdowns.
LSU needed a game where both phases of the offense clicked with the program receiving just that against the Commodores.
The Tigers ended the night with 139 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. It was a much-needed performance from Williams and Co.
Now, heading into this weekend against Oklahoma, they must finish the season on the right note and piece together the same showing they had last weekend against Vanderbilt.
Brian Kelly's Thoughts:
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well. We’re struggling right now. It’s life," Brian Kelly said after a Week 12 loss to Florida. "It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
The Early Prediction: Oklahoma +6
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals will look to wrap up the regular season with an 8-4 record on Saturday night if all goes accordingly, but the program will be presented with a unique challenge against the Sooners.
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold pieced together his best performance of the season in Week 13 with the youngster appearing to be rounding the corner for the Sooners.
Arnold did it all for Oklahoma in last weekend's victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, including 131 yards on the ground on 25 carries.
It presents a unique challenge for LSU once again. It's no secret the Tigers have struggled against mobile quarterbacks, and once again, they'll face one in Week 14.
Offensively, LSU's passing attack should handle business, but defensively is where things get tricky.
Vegas has LSU as a six-point favorite heading into the Southeastern Conference clash, but the Sooners can certainly cover that.
The Early Score Prediction: LSU 28, Oklahoma 24
LSU has enough in the tank to win the season finale and send off the seniors on a positive note.
Brian Kelly has lost only one night game in Baton Rouge during his three seasons at the helm of the program. That loss came earlier this season to the Alabama Crimson Tide. It's hard to believe it'll happen in Week 14 once again.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.