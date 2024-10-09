The Early Predictions: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7 Showdown
No. 13 LSU will enter Saturday night's Week 7 contest against the Ole Miss Rebels looking for revenge following a crucial loss in Oxford a season ago.
After a shootout in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Bayou Bengals averaged 6.3 yards per play on their way to putting up 637 yards of total offense, but ultimately came up short against the Rebels down the stretch.
Kelly and Co. will look to avoid a "shootout" once again and will have the help of a new-look LSU defense under coordinator Blake Baker. The Tigers have allowed over 30 points just once this season and will look to dial up a savvy game plan for the Rebels this weekend.
On the other side, it's a different look from the Ole Miss defense as well after hitting the NCAA Transfer with force. The Rebels are No. 12 in the country in yards per game allowed while giving up just three touchdowns through the first six weeks of the season.
Now, all eyes will be on what both defenses dial up in Tiger Stadium this weekend in a pivotal SEC showdown that will certainly have College Football Playoff implications on the line.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+3.5)
- Ole Miss: (-3.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+136)
Ole Miss: (-162)
Over/Under: 63.5
The Betting Trends: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread (83.3%) overall so far this season.
- LSU is 1-4 (20%) against the spread in 2024.
- The total has gone under in Ole Miss’ last 5 games.
- LSU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games against Ole Miss.
- The total went under in 6 of the Rebels’ last 7 road games.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games against the Rebels.
- The Rebels are 0-5 straight-up in their last 5 road games against LSU.
- The total went over in 16 of LSU’s last 20 games.
The Early Prediction: Ole Miss -3.5
Vegas is all over this one with the Rebels heading to Baton Rouge for a prime time SEC clash on Saturday night in Death Valley. All oddsmakers are predicting roughly a 34-31 finish in Week 7 with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad coming out on top. The early prediction from LSU Tigers On SI backs that with an expected finish of 37-31 in favor of the Rebels.
LSU Tigers On SI will have a final prediction logged on Friday as game day inches closer between a pair of Top 15 programs in America.
