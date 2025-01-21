The Early Predictions: What Will LSU Football's Running Back Rotation Be?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will utilize a unique combination of talent in the running back room heading into the offseason.
The Bayou Bengals will move into the 2025 season with a stable of backs that will each compete for meaningful snaps this upcoming fall.
From a returning starter to the No. 1 running back in America on the roster, Kelly and Co. will have a running back rotation bursting with talent.
What's the current state of the running back room? What are the options?
The Returning Pieces: Caden Durham and Kaleb Jackson
Caden Durham: Durham took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign with the Tigers in 2024. The youngster's rise began in Week 3 after bursting on the scene against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. From there, he put America on notice.
“A freshman working through that transition of understanding the playbook and the nuances of playing the game,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said of Durham. “Just feeling more comfortable in everything we do. Through his play when he was given the opportunity in South Carolina, he made it happen. He’s earned it through an opportunity that was given to him.”
Durham capped off his first season with the program after tallying 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The youngster also logged 260 receiving yards with two more scores through the air.
The 1,013 all-purpose yards ranked him second on the team only behind standout wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
It was a year that rewrote the history books for Durham. He's the first true freshman to lead LSU in rushing since Leonard Fournette in 2014.
“He’s obviously very special,” LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said during the 2024 season. “He’s like lightning in a bottle. He gets a small crease he can take it and go. I think what’s so special about Caden is his ability to make somebody miss and break a tackle. If you watch a lot of big runs, there’s a guy one-on-one with him and he makes them miss.
“His ability to recognize that and his ability to execute it. He’s been very good for us and I think he’ll continue to do well for us.”
It'll be all Durham in 2025 with the rising sophomore ready to assert his dominance for the program.
Kaleb Jackson: Jackson was used sparingly in 2024 in a season where many circled the sophomore as a player firmly on "breakout watch" in the running back room. He weighs 25 pounds heavier than the next back on the Tigers' roster and can certainly carve out a role.
We saw Noah Cain take on a role as a power back for LSU in 2023. Can Jackson emerge as the power back this team needs in 2025?
There are struggles from a vision and lateral quickness perspective, but his straight-line speed is second to none. He'll be a player to keep tabs on after not entering the Transfer Portal in December.
The 2025 Signees: Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey
Harlem Berry: Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the program on Jan. 3 of 2024 while remaining loyal to his pledge until the end.
He's a player that jumps off the page when looking at the numbers. Berry is one of the most decorated athletes in Louisiana history and heads to LSU as the highest-rated running back in the state since Leonard Fournette.
On Signing Day, the superlatives came rolling in for Berry with analysts simply calling him a "human highlight reel" or the "human joystick" with the way he bounces off of defenders and remains upright.
Now, the "human joystick" is in Baton Rouge where he will take part in LSU's spring camp. Berry has early enrolled and moved to campus for the semester.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
JT Lindsey: Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff signed the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana, JT Lindsey, in December with the program securing the coveted prospect's services.
Lindsey, a Top 10 back in America, gives the Bayou Bengals a critical piece to the future of the backfield after making things official on National Signing Day this week.
The Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Kelly and Co. prioritizing the Louisiana star. Now, he's set to enroll during the summer and join a talented running back room.
The Swiss Army Knife: Ju'Juan Johnson
True freshman Ju'Juan Johnson made the move from defensive back to running back in early September of the 2024 season after veteran back John Emery tore his ACL.
LSU was down to Josh Williams, Durham and Jackson following Emery's injury with Johnson stepping up as a player moving to the running back room.
Johnson isn't new to having the ball in his hands. During his time on the prep scene, he was utilized as an athlete who played both sides of the ball.
The freshman phenom played defensive back and quarterback during his time with Lafayette Christian Academy.
He holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career.
Now, as it currently stands, Johnson will remain in the running back room where he can be utilized as a receiving back for Garrett Nussmeier and Co. on offense.
The "Way-Too-Early" Rotation:
- RB1: Caden Durham
- RB2: Harlem Berry
- RB3: Kaleb Jackson
- RB4: JT Lindsey
- RB5: Ju'Juan Johnson
Durham is a player ready to take his game to another level in 2025 while fully healthy. He's proven he has next in Baton Rouge and is ready to take on that role for the Tigers. There are no exceptions for the rising star.
Berry is a player who's bursting with talent as an elusive back for the purple and gold. He'll live in the weight room this offseason, work under position coach Frank Wilson and utilize the spring semester as a stretch to adapt to college life.
It's saying something that Kaleb Jackson is yet to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after seeing limited snaps in 2024. Spring Camp will be a stretch where he finds his true spot on the Depth Chart. As it stands, the early projection for Jackson is as the RB3 and take on a "power back" role for LSU.
