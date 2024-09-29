The Game Balls: Evaluating the Top Performers from LSU Football's Week 5 Win
Brian Kelly and the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers pieced together a complete performance on Saturday night in Death Valley after taking down South Alabama 42-10 in Week 5.
The one-two punch of Garrett Nussmeier and Caden Durham propelled the program to its fourth victory of the season before the bye week beginning on Monday.
Who deserves the game balls after Saturday's win? Who stole the show for the Bayou Bengals?
The Game Balls: LSU Tigers vs. South Alabama Jaguars
Offense: RB Caden Durham
LSU true freshman running back Caden Durham was shot out of a cannon to start Saturday night’s showdown against South Alabama. The youngster out of Texas took control as the lead back in Week 5 and didn’t disappoint.
On the first play of the game, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with Durham on a screen pass with the track speed on full display after the reception.
Durham turned it up field for a 71-yard touchdown to get the Tigers off to the fast start they have been eyeing all season.
But it didn’t stop there for the Lone Star State native and former Top 10 running back in America.
On the following drive, Durham’s number was called once again with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan dialing up a run up the middle. The true freshman slithered through the defense for an 86-yard run to the one-yard line with Nussmeier punching it in on the following play.
Durham’s historic first half was the talk of the town after ending the first two quarters with three receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, but his production on the ground is what has LSU intrigued at what’s to come in SEC play next week.
He tallied 128 rushing yards on just seven attempts with an average of 18.3 yards per carry. Durham provided a spark in the backfield once again after logging 217 total yards in the first half with a pair of scores.
Defense: LB Whit Weeks
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks knew he'd have to take on an expanded role on Saturday with defensive star Harold Perkins out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
With Perkins out, it's Weeks who's been inserted into the starting lineup alongside Greg Penn III taking significant snaps.
In Week 5, Weeks delivered after tallying nine total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup for the LSU defensee.
He's taking on a bigger role at the second-level, and with LSU opting to fall back to the 4-2-5 defense once again, Weeks will need to continue being more fundamentally sound and consistent for the Tigers.
Weeks lived up to the expectations on Saturday night alongside Penn, who finished with a team-high 14 tackles of his own.
After being thrown in the fire, taking on a bigger role, and ultimately handling business against South Alabama, Weeks earns a game ball for the defense.
Overall: QB Garrett Nussmeier
At the end of the day, LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier will only learn from the pair of interceptions he threw on Saturday night. The decision-making remains a concern, but the first-year starter continues learning from his mistakes.
Aside from from the interceptions, Nussmeier was sensational. He marched the Tigers down the field for a 99-yard touchdown drive, delivered tight window throws and led LSU to a big-time Week 5 win.
He tallied a career-high 409 passing yards after going 26-for-39 through the air with four total touchdowns.
It wasn't perfect, but the Bayou Bengals continue falling back on their signal-caller to make the big-time throws when the program needs them most. Nine times out of 10, Nussmeier delivers.
Now, after propelling No. 14 LSU to its fourth straight victory, the program will head into the bye week carrying momentum from a complete performance in Death Valley with Nussmeier at the helm.
