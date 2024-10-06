The Latest AP Poll: LSU Tigers Set for a Top 25 Battle Against the Ole Miss Rebels
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will march into Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a Top 25 clash against Ole Miss in a prime time SEC showdown.
Kelly and Co. will face a Top 10 Rebels squad with the opportunity to add a statement win to their resumé this season.
After falling to USC in Week 1, the Bayou Bengals have pieced together four consecutive wins to get right back in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Following an open date in Week 6, the Tigers remain in the Top 15 at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll.
It was a chaotic Saturday of college football with five of the top teams in America dropping contests to inferior opponents.
- No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt
- No. 10 Michigan at Washington
- No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M
- No. 11 USC at Minnesota
- No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas
A trio of programs jumped LSU after Week 6 with Clemson moving up five spots to No. 10, Iowa State moving up five spots to No. 11, and Notre Dame moving up three spots in a tie for No. 11 after a hectic week.
Now, the stage is set for a highly anticipated battle against Ole Miss in Death Valley with the Rebels re-entering the Top 10 after taking down South Carolina on Saturday.
The New AP Top 25:
1. Texas (5-0)
2. Ohio State (5-0)
3. Oregon (5-0)
4. Penn State (5-0)
5. Georgia (4-1)
6. Miami (6-0)
7. Alabama (4-1)
8. Tennessee (4-1)
9. Ole Miss (5-1)
10. Clemson (4-1)
11. Iowa State (5-0)
11. Notre Dame (4-1)
13. LSU (4-1)
14. BYU (5-0)
15. Texas A&M (5-1)
16. Utah (4-1)
18. Kansas State (4-1)
18. Indiana (6-0)
18. Oklahoma (4-1)
21. Missouri (4-1)
22. Pitt (5-0)
23. Illinois (4-1)
24. Michigan (4-2)
25. SMU (5-1)
The Stage is Set: No. 13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
How to Watch: No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
The Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Ole Miss: (-2.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+106)
Ole Miss: (-128)
Over/Under: 63.5
