The Latest on LSU Tigers WR Chris Hilton, Status for Ole Miss Week
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday night for an SEC matchup against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
No. 9 Ole Miss is fresh off of a convincing victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks with Kelly and Co. preparing for a tremendous challenge in Week 7.
For No. 13 LSU, the Bayou Bengals received an opportunity to rest up and get healthy after their first open date last week after taking down South Alabama in Week 5.
It's no secret the Tigers are battling the injury bug with a trio of players already ruled out for the season due to injury, but the bye week presented a chance for guys battling lingering injuries to get extended recovery time.
Kelly provided an update on LSU wideout Chris Hilton during his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference:
The Update: WR Chris Hilton
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton was expected to make his season debut against the UCLA Bruins, but didn't see the field in Week 4.
After suffering an ankle injury in August, Hilton has been sidelined, but continues trending in the right direction. He warmed up and went through pregame prior to the UCLA game for the first time all season.
Now, he'll continue practicing this week with the intentions to play in the SEC battle against Ole Miss.
"This is the first year that he's been a missing piece. It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing hasa just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
All signs point towards Hilton making his SEC debut on Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Full Injury Report: Week 7 Edition
RB Caden Durham: Foot
LSU running back Caden Durham has quickly emerged as a critical piece to the Tigers' offensive attack After bursting on the scene in Week 3 at South Carolina, he carried his momentum into Weeks 4 and 5.
In LSU's contest against South Alabama, it was Durham who handled business after ending the first half with 217 all-purpose yards (128 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards) and two touchdowns before heading to the sideline before the second quarter ended.
Durham suffered a foot injury and missed the remainder of the game.
“He’s doing great. 100 percent,” Kelly said last Tuesday. “He’s doing chin-ups right now.”
Following Saturday's contest against South Alabama, Kelly stated the program didn't believe this would be a long-term injury.
"We don't see it as anything that is going to be a major injury," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday's game.
On Monday, Kelly detailed that Durham will practice this week and is a go.
WR CJ Daniels: Knee
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels re-aggravated a knee injury he suffered in the past, according to Kelly, and utilized the open date to rehab in order to build it back up.
The program has received "good reports" and the belief is that this will not be an injury that keeps him out for the foreseeable future.
“He aggravated a knee injury, but we got good reports on it,” Kelly said last week. “CJ is concerned because he had an ACL injury before, but it was not an ACL injury this time. Those are things, at first you’re concerned, but it turned out to be the best case scenario for us.”
On Monday, Kelly stated that Daniels will practice this week and get back on track.
CB Zy Alexander: Concussion
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins after exiting in the first half.
Now, he's active heading into Week 7 against Ole Miss after clearing concussion protocols and returning to the practice field.
The veteran defensive back has battled the injury bug this season with a few nagging injuries, but all signs point to Alexander suiting up on Saturday.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.