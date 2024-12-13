The Latest on the No. 4 EDGE in the Portal, LSU Football Target Jack Pyburn

LSU will host the No. 4 EDGE in the Transfer Portal for a visit: Florida’s Jack Pyburn.



The 6’3, 265-pounder is fresh off of a 2024 season logging: 60 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF and 1 INT.



Pyburn will visit Texas A&M (Dec. 13-14) and LSU (Dec. 14-15), according to @On3sports. pic.twitter.com/jy25xvoHDV