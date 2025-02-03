The LSU Football Offseason Update: Brian Kelly and the Tigers Changing Things Up
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue making significant changes this offseason to both the coaching staff and 2025 roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU boasts the No. 1 transfer class in America with double-digit immediate impact players heading to Baton Rouge, but changes off of the field have also been made by the program.
The Tigers welcomed 13 early-enrollees in January through the 2025 Signing Class along with 15 newcomers via the Transfer Portal.
Along with recruiting efforts being maximized, Kelly has retooled his support staff over the last few weeks with fresh faces heading to Baton Rouge.
With a new roster paired with experienced coaches making their way to Death Valley, expectations are at an all-time high under Kelly.
What changes has the LSU program made this offseason?
A look into the portal departures, portal additions, early-enrollees via the 2025 Signing Class, coaching changes and more from the last two months.
The LSU Football Offseason Update:
LSU Portal Entries [19]:
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman (UNLV Rebels)
The 15 Portal Enrollees:
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
The Transfer Addition Missing: OL Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive line transfer Josh Thompson will enroll with the LSU program in the coming weeks ahead of spring ball, a source confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI. He is the lone signee that is yet to arrive for spring workouts, but will be in for camp in March.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest.
The Tigers have lost four starters in total on the offensive line with Will Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft along with Emery Jones while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after exercising their eligibility.
The Early-Enrollees:
- DJ Pickett: No. 1 CB in America
- Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB in America
- Carius Curne: No. 4 IOL in America
- Charles Ross: No. 2 LB in America
- Solomon Thomas: No. 2 IOL in America
- Damien Shanklin: 4-Star EDGE
- TaRon Francis: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- JD LaFleur: No. 1 Tight End in Louisiana
- Zion Williams: 4-Star DL
- Tyler Miller: 4-Star OL
- Brandon Brown: 3-Star DL
- Dilan Battle: 3-Star DL
- Brett Bordelon: 3-Star OL
The Staff Departures:
- JaCoby Stevens: Recruiting Specialist
- Paul Turner: Offensive Analyst
- Nick Brossette: Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach
- Bob Diaco: Senior Defensive Analyst
- Slade Nagle: Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator
- Kanan Ray: Offensive Analyst
- Matt Frakes: Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition
The New-Look LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.