The LSU Football Portal Buzz: The Latest on Multiple Transfer Targets for the Tigers
The LSU Tigers have quickly become one of the most active programs in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Brian Kelly and Co. making moves during the first week of the window.
It's clear the program is looking to revamp the roster this offseason after a disappointing 8-4 season in 2024 with Kelly "excited" about the future.
“There's a lot going on right now in college football, and it has caused a lot of gray hairs,” Kelly said in November. “It has caused some guys to say I think I'd rather be doing something else.
"I'm excited about it. I'm excited about what the roster could look like. I'm excited about what kind of football team we can put on the field. It's going to be a fun couple of months.”
Now, with 16 departures from the 2024 roster and five additions to this point via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Tigers have several targets on their radar as well.
The LSU Portal Buzz: Who's in? Who's out? Who's on the Tigers' radar?
The LSU Departures (16):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
The Transfer Additions (5):
Bauer Sharp... LSU picked up its first roster addition from the transfer portal on Friday as tight end Bauer Sharp has signed with the program. Sharp joins the Tigers after spending the 2024 season at Oklahoma where he led the Sooners in receptions and yards. Sharp’s final game at OU came two weeks ago in Tiger Stadium when he caught one pass for four yards in the Sooners’ 37-17 loss to LSU.
Prior to his year at Oklahoma, Sharp spent three years at Southeastern Louisiana. He signed with the Lions as a quarterback out of high school before transitioning to tight end as a redshirt freshman in 2022. In his one season at Oklahoma, Sharp started all 12 games for the Sooners, leading the team in both receptions (42) and yards (324). He scored two TDs.
Ja'Keem Jackson... Ja’Keem Jackson, a season-opening starter at cornerback for Florida this year, has signed with LSU. He comes to LSU after two years at Florida where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He started the first two games of the 2024 season at cornerback for Florida before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
In 2023 as a true freshman, Jackson appeared in 11 games, tallying seven tackles and three pass breakups. A native of Kissimmee, Fla., Jackson was a consensus four-star prospect at Osceola High School where he was named an ESPN Top 300 player and rated as the nation’s No. 3 overall cornerback by On3. As a senior, he helped lead his team to a 10-4 record and a semifinal appearance in the Florida high school playoffs.
Barion Brown... This is a big one for the Bayou Bengals. Brown is a Top-15 overall transfer in the portal with the program now locking in one of the top receivers available in the college version of free agency. Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads to Baton Rouge with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years. Brown's five kick return touchdowns is an SEC record where he will become an instant impact player in the special teams facet for the Tigers
Jimari Butler... Jimari Butler, a standout defensive lineman during his four years at Nebraska, has signed with LSU. He appeared in 37 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16 times, including 10 in 2024. He comes to LSU with 65 career tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
In 2024, Butler tallied 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. During his All-Big Ten season in 2023, he had 34 tackles and led the team in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5). He was a key part of the 2023 Nebraska defense that limited opponents to 92.9 rushing yards per game and 18.3 points per game, the fewest for the program since joining the Big Ten in 2011.
Michael Van Buren... The coveted quarterback earned the starting job in 2024 as a true freshman for the Mississippi State Bulldogs where he tallied 1,886 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns in nine games. After one season in Starkville, Van Buren elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of Power Four programs expressing interest in the SEC starter.
Now, after one week in the college version of "free agency," Van Buren has made his move: He'll join the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season. Van Buren is rated as the No. 10 quarterback in the Transfer Portal where he will provide LSU with a critical backup quarterback behind returning starter Garrett Nussmeier.
The Targets: LSU Hosts Multiple Transfers
Nic Anderson... LSU hosted Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson on Sunday for a visit to Baton Rouge, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit. The coveted wideout remains a priority target for the program with LSU and Texas A&M emerging as contenders.
The Tigers continue ramping up their push for the sought-after transfer who logged 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. It'll be interesting to see how much longer he drags out his process, but LSU remains in an efficient position.
Braelin Moore... LSU is in dire need of offensive linemen via the Transfer Portal with the Virginia Tech stud emerging as a pivotal target. Moore has starting experience in the ACC and has a proven track record as a threat in the trenches.
Once Moore entered the portal, LSU immediately got in on the No. 2 interior offensive lineman transfer available. 247Sports reported that LSU and Michigan State would be the pair of programs to receive a visit. He was in Baton Rouge over the weekend. Moore remains a priority target LSU is surging for.
Jack Pyburn... LSU will need help defensively in the trenches in 2025 with the program targeting several edge rushers, including Florida's Jack Pyburn. The Gators' starting EDGE during the 2024 season tallied 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and an interception.
Pyburn arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday for a two-day stay, Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported. He remains in town with the Tigers turning up the heat for his services. LSU and Texas A&M are the two programs that have received visits with Kelly's program putting its foot on the gas.
Mansoor Delane... LSU brought in the Virginia Tech transfer on Sunday for a visit to Baton Rouge, 247Sports first reported. Delane is the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of potential suitors.
In three seasons with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he logged 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles. Now, he has a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up with the program turning up the heat.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.