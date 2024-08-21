The LSU Football Practice Report: Sights and Sounds from Fall Camp Day 17
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 17 of Fall Camp on Wednesday with the program shifting focus towards USC preparation.
Kelly and Co. worked in several rotations with a handful of players sidelined with injuries.
Here are the rapid reactions from Day 17 of preseason practice.
The Availability Report:
- LSU CB Sage Ryan was sidelined on Wednesday during the full practice. Ryan has been taking first-team reps on the opposite side of Ashton Stamps.
- LSU LB West Weeks was in a boot for Day 17 of Fall Camp. He was dressed in pads and a uniform but did not participate.
- LSU OL Miles Frazier was sidelined on Wednesday. He was in a boot on the sideline for all of practice. Tyree Adams filled in with the first-team.
- LSU WR Chris Hilton didn't participate on Day 17. He injured his ankle during Saturday's practice and the program is being cautious in his return. Hilton was on the sideline working with the training staff.
Rapid Reactions: The Offense
- LSU OL Tyree Adams slid in with the first-team offensive line on Wednesday with Miles Frazier sidelined. Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Tyree Adams (RG), and Emery Jones (RT).
- LSU WR Kyle Parker had his best day of camp on Day 17. He filled in with the first-team with Chris Hilton battling a bone bruise in his ankle. He hauled in a touchdown during 7v7 while reeling in several catches from Nussmeier.
- Aaron Anderson also took reps with the first-team with Hilton out. He had another great day to round out Fall Camp.
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier had arguable his best day of practice that included several balls over the top to Mason Taylor, CJ Daniels and Kyren Lacy. The pass to Taylor was certainly one of the best plays of camp with the tight end making the grab over Harold Perkins. Their connection has been on full display.
- LSU RB Josh Williams received significant snaps on Wednesday. We saw early in camp he was splitting reps with Kaleb Jackson and John Emery, but Day 17 was his day to take on a major workload. He's been effective as a pass protector while working in the screen game.
- Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels will be a solid one-two punch on the outside. The duo hauled in several receptions on Wednesday.
- Will Campbell won a 1v1 against Bradyn Swinson.
- Garrett Dellinger won a 1v1 against Shone Washington.
- Tyree Adams won a 1v1 against Jacobian Guillory.
- Emery Jones won a 1v1 against DaShawn Womack.
Rapid Reactions: The Defense
- LSU CB JK Johnson slid in with the first-team cornerbacks on Wednesday with Sage Ryan sidelined. Ryan is dealing with a hamstring injury.
- The second-team cornerbacks were PJ Woodland and Zy Alexander. Jyaire Brown also worked in with the two's in the defensive backfield.
- LSU LB West Weeks was sidelined on Wednesday with the second-team linebackers seeing shakeup. Whit Weeks was accompanied by several combinations.
- The LSU DL rotation was Jacobian Guillory and Gio Paez with thee first-team. The second-team had a variation of Jay'Viar Suggs, Shone Washington and Ahmad Breaux.
- Zy Alexander had an interception on Rickie Collins during 7v7 work. He's slowly getting back in a groove with the backup corners.
- Da'Shawn Womack took reps with the first-team defensive ends on the opposite side of Sai'vion Jones.
