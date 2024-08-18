The LSU Injury Report: Brian Kelly Updates Status of Wide Receiver Chris Hilton
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. suffered a minor ankle injury during Saturday's preseason practice with the redshirt-junior sitting out for most of the day.
Hilton, who's emerged as a critical piece to the LSU receiving corps, is due for a breakout season in Baton Rouge after a productive summer.
On Saturday, he went down with a minor injury where the LSU staff went the "precautionary" route while holding him out.
“I think he will be alright,” Kelly said on Saturday. “It was an ankle. (LSU trainer) Owen (Stanley) talked to me after, he said ‘I think it’d be best if we kept him out.’ Didn’t seem to be high ankle or something that would be affecting him for long term. Much more about a precautionary ankle right now.”
Hilton has battled the injury bug during his playing career. From labrum tears to knee injuries, he's gone under the knife on several occasions with season-ending injuries.
Now, as he transitions to his fourth season with the program, it's all about remaining healthy and asserting himself as a productive player for the Tigers.
Hilton has taken first-team reps at wide receiver alongside Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels with the coaching staff elated at his progression.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has described Hilton as an "elite" player who gives the program a chance to open the playbook and utilize him as both a vertical and short-play threat.
“Chris Hilton and everything that he’s dealt with in his past from an injury standpoint and the really complete receiver that he’s become,” Sloan said in early August. “I think you guys saw in the spring, right? A bunch of stuff that he’s able to do, can’t be more excited about him and what he brings to the table. He’s special man he’s elite.”
Hilton will nurse a minor ankle injury in order to get back to 100% ahead of LSU's season opener against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas on Sept. 1st.
