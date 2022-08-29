The New Era of LSU Football

It’s just Week 1 but Brian Kelly’s first game at the helm of LSU football will be one that could set the tone for the entire 2022 season. After back-to-back subpar seasons for the Tigers, the time is now for this program to flip the script and get things trending positively again.

Upon Kelly’s arrival, LSU was in shambles to say the least. A team that had no guidance, depleted roster and certainly headed in the wrong direction, it was a tough situation to walk into.

But now it’s go time for the Tigers’ decision maker. Coming into the offseason with different phases to success, Kelly has worked masterfully behind the scenes. From retaining certain standout players to reeling in talent from the transfer portal, this program has done a 180 since the end of last season.

There are certain questions the LSU community is hoping to get answered before this Sunday’s season opener.

The roster is intact, but how can a squad gel together in such a short timeframe? That’s where the depth of this roster comes into play. Surely Kelly will have his starting group prepared, but rotations will be key this season.

Kelly has spoken on how impressed he has been of this team as fall camp reached the finish line last week. Whether its depth emerging or just players hitting their stride, this coaching staff has been pleased with the progression.

“Today was our best day in terms of playing with speed, practicing with a purpose,” Kelly said. “You got the sense today that they were getting ready to play a game. It was clean, efficient… You had defensive linemen running across the field pursuing the football, it just didn’t feel like a check the box camp day. They did it in the manner that I like to see practice being run.”

The Tigers will roll into this Sunday with something to prove. A new era, the time is now for LSU to prove how special this team is and get back to the LSU standard of football.

“We are who we are, there’s nobody else coming through the doors,” Kelly said. “This is the team we have and I like their development so I would say we’re on schedule for the preparation part and we’re moving towards really focusing on our opponent Florida State here in the next couple of days.”