The Official Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Death Valley with an opportunity to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
For Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, it'll be about playing complementary football for all four quarters in order to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory.
"For us it's been about the consistency of our play. We clearly know our identity in terms of how we need to play. Taking care of the football, being good against the rush, being balanced on offense," Kelly said on Thursday. "We know what those winning ingredients are, whether it's night time or day time. It's really been about doubling down on our process and that our guys clearly understand that focus needs to show itself when it's time to perform.
"We've done it at times for a few quarters. Sometimes we've started slow and had to play great in the second half, sometimes we start fast and don't play well in the second half. This has gotta be four quarters of consistent play and if we do that, we're gonna put ourselves in great positions to have the outcomes that we want. That is the challenge in front of us."
Kelly provided an update on where things stand for both wide receivers CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton ahead of Week 11.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The LSU Injury Report: Week 11 Edition
OL Garrett Dellinger: OUT
LSU starting offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
Following the contest, the left guard went under the knife to have tightrope surgery on his ankle to further expedite the healing process.
Heading into Week 11, Dellinger will be OUT, according to Brian Kelly. The expectation is that he will return for Week 12 at Florida.
LSU turned to redshirt-freshman Paul Mubenga in Week 9 once Dellinger went out against Texas A&M.
"Paul has steadily worked himself up into what I would call a 'key backup' for us," Kelly said. "Now, he's a starter for us for at least this week. His development has been one where he has made his most progress through execution. You don't have to tell him twice."
WR CJ Daniels: Probable
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels has been battling a lower-leg injury over the last few weeks, and despite suiting up against Texas A&M in Week 9, he was unable to go for the second half.
Daniels was a game-time decision in College Station, ultimately only playing in the first two quarters.
Now, with the bye week in the rearview mirror, Daniels appears to be "probable" heading into the Week 11 Southeastern Conference clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
"CJ is much better than he was going into the Texas A&M game," Kelly said on Monday. "I felt our doctors and training staff did a great job getting him ready... Unfortunately, he couldn't answer the bell for the second half."
All signs point towards Daniels giving it a go on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
"The expectation is that he would be able to help us," Kelly added.
WR Chris Hilton: Uptick in Volume
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. made his return for the Bayou Bengals in Week 9 against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
The redshirt-junior suited up for the Tigers for the first time in 2024 after suffering an ankle injury during Fall Camp.
After a challenging debut where Hilton's timing was off with a lack of production, the experienced wideout will look to take on a bigger role moving forward.
Kelly dove into the challenges of coming back so late in the season and how it'll be a work in progress for Hilton to hit his stride.
"His timing is a little off. He was pressing a little this week," Kelly said on Thursday. "I talked to him and told him, 'You will be a significant player for us. Let it come to you.' He's got all the right intangibles. He's just got to let it come to him."
The Full Injury Report: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers:
S Jordan Allen – Out
LB Harold Perkins – Out
WR Kyle Parker – Out
RB John Emery Jr. – Out
RB Trey Holly – Out
OL Thomas Crawford – Out
DE Princeton Malbrue – Out
OL Kobe Roberts – Out
LB Jake Ibieta – Out
OL Tyree Adams – Out
OL Garrett Dellinger – Out
DT Jacobian Guillory – Out
WR CJ Daniels – Questionable
LB West Weeks – Questionable
DT Kimo Makane’ole – Probable
The Alabama Crimson Tide:
DB Keon Sabb – Out
WR Cole Adams – Out
No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
