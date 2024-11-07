The Predictions: CBS Analysts Log Picks for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Brian Kelly and the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Death Valley with the pair of programs facing off in a high stakes matchup.
It'll be a battle between two Southeastern Conference foes hoping to keep their College Football Playoff chances alive in Baton Rouge.
With game day inching closer, the analysts have begun logging their picks for what they believe will happen between LSU and Alabama.
What are the predictions? Can LSU capture the victory as underdogs?
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The CBS Analysts' Picks: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Aaron Taylor: Alabama
“I like Alabama in this game a little bit more,” said Taylor. “They’re coming off their best-rushing game of the season," Taylor said.
A part of his lack of faith in the Bayou Bengals is largely in part of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's inefficiency against Texas A&M in the second half.
“It’s hard for me to get Nussmeier’s play in that last game (vs. Texas A&M) out of my mind.”
Rick Neuheisel: Alabama
Neuheisel agreed with Taylor's thoughts on the inefficient play of Nussmeier; pairing it with LSU's lack of rushing attack through eight games of the 2024 season.
“When you factor in that LSU cannot run the football, they are last in the SEC in running the football, and that puts extra pressure on Garrett Nussmeier.”
Randy Cross and Brian Jones: LSU
The pair of CBS analysts have logged predictions for the LSU Tigers to enter Death Valley as underdogs and capture a victory over the Crimson Tide.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is 13-0 in night games in Tiger Stadium. Now, he'll put his unbeaten streak to the test against Jalen Milroe and the Tide.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Chimes In:
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has logged his prediction for Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Alabama remains a 2.5 point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Klatt also favoring the Crimson Tide.
“Remember, ‘Bama has the win over Georgia. And in this case, I would have them winning, at night, at LSU. So, they’re in. They’re absolutely in," Klatt said of Alabama's College Football Playoff chances.
The Crimson Tide, like LSU, will be idle in Week 10 before next Saturday's clash, but will certainly have all the momentum heading into Nov. 9.
After a 34-0 victory in their last matchup versus Missouri, Alabama is clicking on all cylinders heading into next weekend.
“That was a big bounce-back win for Alabama on Saturday, even if it was against a Missouri team that has been overrated since the beginning of the season. Alabama’s defense played incredibly well after a few weeks of underwhelming play," Klatt said.
"I’m not sure how much we should take from that game because I don’t think Missouri is particularly good. But when you win 34-0 against an SEC opponent, it should mean something.”
No. 14 LSU and No. 11 Alabama will kickoff at 6: 30 p.m. CT on ABC in a battle to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
