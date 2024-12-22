The Transfer Destinations: Where Have LSU Football's Departing Players Landed?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff knew there would be significant changes made in December with the NCAA Transfer Portal window officially open.
The changes necessary meant critical additions would enter the fold, but current members of the 2024 roster would also explore options elsewhere.
Now, through the first two weeks of the Transfer Portal window, Kelly and Co. have seen double-digit Tigers elect to enter the free agent market and test the waters.
Despite the players leaving Baton Rouge, Kelly is confident in what the program is building down South.
“The standard is the standard here,” Kelly said after LSU’s Week 14 win over Oklahoma. “I didn’t come down here to go 8-4. I’m not happy about 8-4. Nobody in that room is happy about 8-4 but they’re happy about playing well after a 3-game losing streak and they bounced back.
“This game teaches you lessons about grit, toughness, perseverance and not giving up and letting go of the rope. They easily could have fractured, right? They stuck together and stayed committed and beat two really good football teams in this league. … The big picture is I’m excited about our future regardless what people seem to think.”
LSU has seen 17 members of the 2024 roster depart the program while bringing in 13 commitments to this point through the portal. Who's out? Where have the ex-Tigers landed?
The Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
The Transfer Destinations:
QB Rickie Collins: Syracuse Orange
The redshirt-freshman appeared in three games during the 2024 season where he tallied 35 total yards on five passing attempts. He also logged 18 yards on four carries.
In 2023, Collins appeared in only one game during his true freshman campaign where he completed both of his passing attempts for 19 yards.
Collins utilized 2023 as a redshirt year during his first season with the LSU program.
The Louisiana native was a four-star prospect out of high school after lighting it up at Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High. Collins was a Top 20 quarterback in America.
During his recruiting process, Collins was originally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before flipping his pledge to the LSU Tigers prior to his senior campaign.
CJ Daniels: Miami Hurricanes
Daniels, who transferred to LSU last offseason after a dominant career with the Liberty Flames, started in 10 of his 11 games played for LSU during the 2024 season.
He totaled 42 receptions for 480 yards and zero touchdowns during his time with the Tigers.
Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty.
In 2023, Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors following a season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, he finished second in Conference USA in receiving yards and TDs and ranked fifth in the league in receptions.
DaShawn Womack: Ole Miss Rebels
The former five-star was stuck behind the defensive end tandem of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson in 2024 with the duo handling business this fall.
But looking forward all signs pointed towards Womack taking on an expanded role for the Tigers next season in 2025.
Now, Womack has made the decision to put his time with LSU in the rearview mirror and take his talents elsewhere to make an impact.
Last Thursday, the talented edge rusher revealed he has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2025 season.
Jordan Allen: Houston Cougars
Once the portal was officially open for business, Allen's name was in the system with several premier programs reaching out and expressing interest.
Now, after mulling over his options, Allen has revealed where his transfer destination will be: The Houston Cougars.
Willie Fritz and Co. lock in the former three-star safety out of The Boot that has an opportunity to step in and make an impact instantly.
The redshirt-sophomore started in LSU's first two games of the season, but a nagging toe injury sidelined the veteran piece for much of the 2024 season.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder tallied 32 tackles with a pair of pass breakups during his three seasons in the purple and gold.
Other Players to Find New Homes:
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
Who Has LSU Added via the Transfer Portal?
The Additions on Offense (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- IOL Braelin Mitchell: Virginia Tech
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE: Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
