The Transfer Visitor: LSU Football Set to Host Coveted SEC Defensive Back
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff remain scorching hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal after adding several immediate impact pieces in December.
LSU has reeled in multiple young pieces to build a foundation during Kelly's first three seasons with the program, but now the staff has taken an aggressive approach through the portal to bring in proven players.
It'll be year four of the "Kelly Era" in Baton Rouge this upcoming fall with the roster construction improving year-by-year.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said in December. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
But there remains one position group that will need reinforcements heading into the 2025 season: Safety.
LSU has seen Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft), Sage Ryan (Transfer Portal) and Kylin Jackson (Transfer Portal) depart Baton Rouge this offseason with the safety room now consisting of mainly Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.
Toviano made the move to safety last month after working at cornerback and in the STAR role during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.
LSU has signed Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 cornerback in the portal, but his versatilty is a key piece in his addition. He can and has played safety before where he was certainly effective.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his fun here with Delane. He's a versatile piece that can play as a boundary cornerback, safety, etc.
Despite this, it's clear as day the Tigers will attack the portal in search of help at the safety position. There is a need for competition in this room along with overall talent. It makes the portal that much more important.
The Buzz: A Transfer Safety Set to Visit
LSU is set to host a transfer defensive back with SEC experience: Keionte Scott.
The Auburn transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Scott is listed as a cornerback, but is a versatile piece in the secondary where he can also play the nickel and safety slots.
LSU could use the Swiss Army Knife in multiple ways, but it will be a battle for his services. Scott has wrapped up a visit with the USC Trojans and is currently on a visit with Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars.
He will head to LSU on Monday for his visit with the Tigers, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit.
For the Tigers, they've added six immediate impact defensive transfers to this point.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
