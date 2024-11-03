The Updated AP Top 25 Poll: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 10
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers were idle in Week 10, but a chaotic weekend of college football resulted in the Bayou Bengals making a move in the latest AP Poll.
The Tigers (6-2, 3-1) moved to No. 14 while the Alabama Crimson Tide cruised up three spots to No. 11 in the updated AP Poll.
It'll be a Top 15 matchup in Baton Rouge on Nov. 9 between a pair of programs looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
What's the latest AP Poll rankings? Where do the Tigers sit in the current Southeastern Conference standings?
A look into the updated power rankings and where the Bayou Bengals look heading into Week 11 against the Crimson Tide:
The Updated AP Top 25:
1. Oregon (9-0)
2. Georgia (7-1)
3. Ohio State (7-1)
4. Miami (9-0)
5. Texas (7-1)
6. Penn State (7-1)
7. Tennessee (7-1)
8. Indiana (9-0)
9. BYU (8-0)
10. Notre Dame (7-1)
11. Alabama (6-2)
12. Boise State (7-1)
13. SMU (8-1)
14. LSU (6-2)
15. Texas A&M (7-2)
16. Ole Miss (7-2)
17. Iowa State (7-1)
18. Army (8-0)
19. Clemson (6-2)
20. Washington State (7-1)
21. Colorado (6-2)
22. Kansas State (7-2)
23. Pitt (7-1)
24. Vanderbilt (6-3)
25. Louisville (6-3)
The Southeastern Conference Standings:
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 4-1)
- Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1)
- LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3, 3-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 3-3)
- Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (4-4, 2-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5)
The Week 11 SEC Schedule:
Florida Gators at No. 6 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 25 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 16 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Falls to No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.