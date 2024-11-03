LSU Country

The Updated AP Top 25 Poll: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 10

Brian Kelly and the Tigers make a move up the rankings, sets the stage for a Top 15 matchup in Baton Rouge.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers were idle in Week 10, but a chaotic weekend of college football resulted in the Bayou Bengals making a move in the latest AP Poll.

The Tigers (6-2, 3-1) moved to No. 14 while the Alabama Crimson Tide cruised up three spots to No. 11 in the updated AP Poll.

It'll be a Top 15 matchup in Baton Rouge on Nov. 9 between a pair of programs looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

What's the latest AP Poll rankings? Where do the Tigers sit in the current Southeastern Conference standings?

A look into the updated power rankings and where the Bayou Bengals look heading into Week 11 against the Crimson Tide:

The Updated AP Top 25:

1. Oregon (9-0)

2. Georgia (7-1)

3. Ohio State (7-1)

4. Miami (9-0)

5. Texas (7-1)

6. Penn State (7-1)

7. Tennessee (7-1)

8. Indiana (9-0)

9. BYU (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Alabama (6-2)

12. Boise State (7-1)

13. SMU (8-1)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Texas A&M (7-2)

16. Ole Miss (7-2)

17. Iowa State (7-1)

18. Army (8-0)

19. Clemson (6-2)

20. Washington State (7-1)

21. Colorado (6-2)

22. Kansas State (7-2)

23. Pitt (7-1)

24. Vanderbilt (6-3)

25. Louisville (6-3)

The Southeastern Conference Standings:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1)
  2. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
  3. Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 4-1)
  4. Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1)
  5. LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1)
  6. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3, 3-2)
  7. Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2)
  9. Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
  10. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 3-3)
  11. Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)
  12. Florida Gators (4-4, 2-3)
  13. Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 1-4)
  14. Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
  15. Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
  16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5)

The Week 11 SEC Schedule:

Florida Gators at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 25 Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC

South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 4:15 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 16 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC

