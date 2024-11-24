The Updated AP Top 25 Poll: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 13
The LSU Tigers earned a bounce back win on Saturday night in Death Valley after a 24-17 victory over Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bayou Bengals after falling to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida in consecutive matchups.
Now, LSU is back in the win column heading into the final week of the 2024 regular season with the Tigers looking to end the season with an 8-4 record.
Kelly and Co. will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 in Baton Rouge.
The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been revealed with the SEC standings being updated.
Where do the LSU Tigers stand after Week 13?
Brian Kelly's Thoughts Moving Forward:
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well. We’re struggling right now. It’s life. It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Chimes In:
“Let me say this, I think Brian Kelly is in a world of trouble at LSU. I think this is the kind of situation right here that can cost him his job,” Stephen A. Smith said Friday on ESPN First Take. “Because we saw them get romped on national television by Alabama. We’ve seen them look like a shell of themselves. They’ve already got [four] losses on the season.
“And then to lose a top recruit — you didn’t lose it to Kirby Smart. You didn’t lose it to Prime Time. You lost it to Sherrone Moore at Michigan. That ain’t Jim Harbaugh coaching at Michigan. Moore, no disrespect to him, but I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, it’s not about just the prospect you lost. It’s who you lost him to.’ And that is an indictment on Brian Kelly and what is happening at LSU.”
Smith ended his thoughts on Kelly with one final statement:
“I think it is official — Brian Kelly is in a world of trouble at LSU."
The Updated AP Top 25 Poll:
AP Top 25
1. Oregon (11-0)
2. Ohio State (10-1)
3. Texas (10-1)
4. Penn State (10-1)
5. Notre Dame (10-1)
6. Georgia (9-2)
7. Tennessee (9-2)
8. Miami (10-1)
9. SMU (10-1)
10. Indiana (10-1)
11. Boise State (10-1)
12. Clemson (9-2)
13. Alabama (8-3)
14. Arizona State (9-2)
15. Ole Miss (8-3)
16. South Carolina (8-3)
17. Iowa State (9-2)
18. Tulane (9-2)
19. BYU (9-2)
20. Texas A&M (8-3)
21. UNLV (9-2)
22. Illinois (8-3)
23. Colorado (8-3)
24. Missouri (8-3)
25. Army (9-1)
The LSU Tigers remain outside of the Week 14 AP Top 25 Poll despite a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 13.
After three consecutive losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida prior to Week 13, the Bayou Bengals remain off of the national radar with a 7-4 record.
The Current SEC Standings:
- Texas Longhorns (10-1, 6-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs (9-2, 6-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 5-2)
- Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 5-2)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3, 5-3)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3, 4-3)
- LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3)
- Missouri Tigers (8-3, 4-3)
- Florida Gators (6-5, 4-4)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5, 3-4)
- Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5)
- Oklahoma Sooners (6-5, 2-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (4-7, 1-7)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7)
The Tigers will return to action on Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT in Death Valley.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.