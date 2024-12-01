The Updated AP Top 25 Poll: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 14
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers pieced together arguably their most complete performance of the season on Saturday night in a 37-17 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Bayou Bengals handled business in all three phases of the game with the program ultimately capturing a win in the regular season finale.
It's no secret 8-4 is not the standard in Baton Rouge, but Kelly was candid about the future of the program and where LSU can go after ending the year on a positive note.
Now, the final AP Top 25 Poll is out. Did the LSU Tigers make the cut?
A look into Kelly's thoughts, the updated AP Poll and the final SEC standings:
Brian Kelly's Thoughts: LSU Shows Grit in Week 14
"Well, I'm proud of my team. The last two weeks, they listened to the narratives out there that they were not excited to play for anything, that the season was over, and they simply went out and played inspired football. The last two weeks, they put consistent performances together, and we are really proud of their performance.
"They played well against Vanderbilt, and they played well against Oklahoma, two teams that beat a team in Alabama that we lost to. So, I am just really proud of our football team, and I am proud of the way they prepared this week. And you know, this team, over three years, is 19-2 at home. So, whatever camp you want to jump into, go right ahead. We had five freshmen and two sophomores on defense today playing their tails off.
"Again, we are taking receipts, and we will see you at the national championship. This team is building. We are excited about them, and we are really proud of them."
Garrett Nussmeier's Fearlessness
"Grit and toughness. Look, what you want as a coach is you want them to resemble the traits that you think a championship team should have. And, at times, you've got to have some grit and resolve like when they're talked about in a manner that they have been over the past two or three weeks. You want them to buckle down and bite on their mouth guard and go out there and play.
"And that is what they did. And that is what he did. Listen, that is an easy tap out for most people, right? That is an easy one to say, 'I'm not coming back', but that is the kind of player and that is the kind of competitor he is."
The Updated AP Top 25 Poll:
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- South Carolina
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Clemson
- UNLV
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Missouri
- Syracuse
- Army
- Memphis
Other teams receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas State 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.
The LSU Tigers received six votes in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, but remain unranked following back-to-back victories in Week 13 and Week 14.
The Final SEC Standings:
- Texas Longhorns 11-1 (7-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs 10-2 (6-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (6-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide 9-3 (5-3)
- South Carolina Gamecocks 9-3 (5-3)
- Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (5-3)
- LSU Tigers 8-4 (5-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels 9-3 (5-3)
- Missouri Tigers 9-3 (5-3)
- Florida Gators 7-5 (4-4)
- Arkansas Razorbacks 6-6 (3-5)
- Vanderbilt Commodores 6-6 (3-5)
- Oklahoma Sooners 6-6 (2-6)
- Auburn Tigers 5-7 (2-6)
- Kentucky Wildcats 4-8 (1-7)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs 2-10 (0-8)
