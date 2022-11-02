Three Alabama Players to Watch Against LSU

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers understand the task at hand this weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but limiting explosive plays and playing to their strengths gives them an opportunity to make a statement Saturday night.

It’s no secret Nick Saban’s squad has gifted athletes to make highlight reel plays routinely and it’ll be of the utmost importance for the Tigers to contain each playmaker.

Here are three Alabama players to watch Saturday night in Death Valley:

Bryce Young - Quarterback

The Tigers have struggled to contain quarterbacks who can extend plays with their legs. Starting sluggish against Auburn and Florida, it was their mobility under center that exploited this defense. But LSU has shown growth since then and it’s imperative they stay on that same trajectory against Alabama this weekend.

This weekend they’ll face a tremendous challenge against Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young and his elusiveness on the field. With such a high football IQ paired with his elite decision-making, it puts Young near the top when it comes to best signal-callers in the country.

Kelly detailed what makes Young so special and what this defense must do to slow him down.

“It’s making sure you don’t allow big plays. You have to stay in coverage,” Kelly said. “If he scrambles for a few yards here or there, that’s gonna happen within the structure of the defense, but it’s coming out of coverage and losing your eyes and not staying disciplined.”

“You have to tackle it when you have opportunities. He breaks down your defense when he scrambles and he’s so intuitive, but what we’re more concerned with is turning smaller plays into larger plays.”

Jahmyr Gibbs - Running Back

Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan lead the way for this running back room. Two backs who can get hot in an instant, it’s their versatility that makes them such a potent duo. With an LSU defensive line that has been getting hot, it should make for quite the matchup.

But Gibbs is different. The ability to turn nothing into something, whether it be taking a hand-off up the middle for an explosive play or catching the ball out of the backfield for chunk yards, Gibbs is masterful with the ball in his hands.

The Crimson Tide have relied on Gibbs to carry much of the offensive load this season. If the Tigers can monitor his touches both in the passing game and in the backfield, this LSU defense can see success.

Will Anderson Jr. - Outside Linebacker

Anderson needs no introduction. One of the top defensive players in the country as just a sophomore a season ago, he’s continued his success into his junior campaign. An outside linebacker with tremendous force, this young LSU offensive line will be put to the test when Anderson is rushing the quarterback.

Already tallying six sacks on the season, it’ll be interesting to watch how the Tigers limit his production. Starting two true freshmen at the tackle position puts this LSU offense in a bind, but both Will Campbell and Emery Jones have held their own thus far.

Look for the Tigers to double Anderson to see success against a Crimson Tide squad that attains a myriad of weapons to choose from. The ability to single-handedly lead this Alabama defense to success, the Tigers will have their hands full with Anderson on Saturday.