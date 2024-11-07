Three Bold Predictions for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night in a pivotal Southeastern Conference clash between a pair of rivals.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against Kalen DeBoer's club in a prime time showdown in Baton Rouge.
All eyes will be on the Tigers and the Tide this weekend with ESPN's College GameDay set to be in town, stars flocking to The Boot and more.
What are a few bold predictions for this weekend in Death Valley? What can we expect on Saturday night?
Three Bold Predictions: LSU vs. Alabama
LSU Finds Playbook Diversity
As we near game day in Baton Rouge, all signs point towards the weather being ugly at kickoff with rain expected on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
For LSU, that will certainly cause problems offensively given the inability to run the football through the first eight weeks of the season, but can they find the playbook diversity needed to keep the Crimson Tide on their toes?
We've seen the offense rely on the passing attack this season, but with the weather expected in town, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan will have to find other ways to get the ball down the field.
It'll be about finding extensions of the run game on Saturday night in Death Valley via Caden Durham screens, Aaron Anderson/Zavion Thomas shuffle passes and more.
LSU will look to take the weight off of signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier's shoulders in Week 11 with an opportunity to open up the run game while adding extensions of it as well.
The Bold Prediction: Caden Durham tallies over 100 all-purpose yards in his first start against Alabama.
Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones Combine for Four Sacks
The defensive end duo of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones has quietly become one of the top tandems in America with the upperclassmen shining in 2024.
For Swinson, he's already up to 34 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles on the year while his counterpart has also tallied 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Looking ahead to Alabama week, it'll be about containing Crimson Tide signal-caller Jalen Milroe and his ability to extend the play.
Both Swinson and Jones will have to keep him in the pocket, limit his explosive plays and get him on the ground early.
The Bold Prediction: LSU holds Milroe to under 50 rushing yards while tallying four sacks on the night.
LSU Forces Two Turnovers
LSU's offense has proven to be effective when Nussmeier is smart with the football. Despite a lack of rushing attack in 2024, the passing game has carried this unit through the first eight weeks of the season.
Expect the offense to find its groove on Saturday night with Nussmeier, Durham, Kyren Lacy and Mason Taylor helping lead the way.
The main concern (or question) will be defensively after LSU struggled against dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed in the second half against Texas A&M in Week 9.
LSU's defense under coordinator Blake Baker has now had two weeks to prepare for Jalen Milroe and Co. heading into Saturday night.
The Bold Prediction: LSU forces two turnovers against the Crimson Tide with Baker dialing up an impressive game plan.
More LSU News:
ESPN College GameDay Guest Picker Predictions: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.