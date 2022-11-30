Three Georgia Players To Watch Against LSU

As the SEC Championship Game inches closer and closer, LSU understands the task at hand against the reigning national champs. With such an explosive offense, No. 1 Georgia is a well-oiled machine, but the Tigers will look to throw their fair share of punches at their superstars.

Led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, his “game manager” style under center has taken this Bulldogs squad from good to great, but who else must LSU monitor on Saturday in Atlanta?

Here are three players to watch in the SEC title game:

Stetson Bennett - Quarterback

Bennett needs no introduction. The resumé he has put together sits him atop a majority of college quarterbacks, but the job isn’t finished yet for the savvy veteran. With a national championship under his belt, he wants more, and it starts on Saturday against LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder doesn’t attain the traditional size of a college quarterback, but he gets it done. Like the mailman, Bennett always finds a way to deliver. On the season, he’s up to 3,151 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with just six interceptions. A guy who controls the pace, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them.

Bennett doesn’t get rattled very easily. His poise, tenacity and confidence has gotten him this far, but against an LSU defense who has shown up in big-time moments, he’ll have his work cut out for him too.

The Tigers must get pressure in the backfield quickly while also relying on their veteran-heavy secondary to hold down the third level of defense in order to slow down Bennett.

Kenny McIntosh - Running Back

McIntosh has taken this season by storm for the Bulldogs. A safety net for this offense, he’s good for five yards on just about every carry and this LSU defense understands the challenge looking them in the face. Just ask defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

“They have some really talented backs and are pretty solid up front, some big boys up front so it’ll definitely be a tough task to stop the run but we’re up for it,” Wingo said. “Being able to hold the point, take on double teams. We take pride in stopping the run, that’s what we’re built around and we gotta get back to that.”

McIntosh is up to 654 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, and the Tigers are prepared for what’s to come, but how well can they contain the seasoned back? It’ll be a challenge, but with defensive coordinator Matt House scheming up something special, it’ll be interesting to monitor the game plan come Saturday.

Malaki Starks - Defensive Back

Just a true freshman, Starks hasn’t played in a game this big in his life, but he’s proven he’s built for the big stage. On the season, he leads the Bulldogs in total tackles (60) while being tied for most interceptions on the year.

One of the highest graded safeties in college football, Starks has burst onto the scene rather quickly for Georgia. In no way can he be compared to Derek Stingley Jr., but the impact Starks has made as a freshman for the Bulldogs is impressive.

Starks has played 656 snaps this season, which is the most on this Georgia defense, and is roughly 87% of all possible snaps. With his production, reliability and poise, the Tigers’ passing game must monitor Starks on every play given his ability to make an impact in the blink of an eye.