Three LSU Football Freshmen Who Could Play a Major Role in the Texas Bowl
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up the 2024 season on Tuesday afternoon in a New Year's Eve matchup against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl.
Kelly and Co. will take on Dave Aranda's club at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN with both program's chasing victory No. 9 on the season.
For the Tigers, it'll be a new-look program with 17 players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal along with multiple 2025 NFL Draft eligible players opting out of the contest.
LSU will fall back on youngsters and depth pieces to carry significant weight on Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
Which true freshmen can step up to the plate and make an impact for the program?
Three True Freshmen to Watch:
No. 1: Tight End Trey'Dez Green
The lone returning piece in the LSU tight end room will be current true freshman Trey'Dez Green.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was utilized in a myriad of ways during his first season with the program as both a tight end and wideout, but moving forward, appears his bread and butter will be at the tight end role.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
Green finished his first season in the purple and gold with seven receptions for 48 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He will be the lone tight end on LSU's roster during the Dec. 31 bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears.
No. 2: Linebacker Davhon Keys
LSU freshman linebacker Davhon Keys took on an expanded role in 2024 during his first season with the program.
With veteran West Weeks battling injury and electing to take a redshirt this season, Kelly and Co. threw Keys in the mix where he didn't disappoint.
Now, looking ahead, Keys will be a major contributor at the second-level moving forward alongside Whit Weeks in 2025. Tuesday against Baylor will provide another chance to see what he's all about.
Keys totaled 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pair of pass deflections in 2024 as a true freshman with the Tigers.
No. 3: Running Back Caden Durham
LSU running back Caden Durham has played a pivotal role for the Tigers in his first season with the program.
He's logged 127 carries for 693 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to go along with 257 receiving yards with another pair of scores.
The true freshman has been electric for the Bayou Bengals in 2024 after carving out the role as RB1 for the program, and heading into the Texas Bowl clash, he'll carry significiant weight.
Josh Williams will suit up in his final game as a Tiger, but the duo will surely split reps in NRG Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
It's been a ride for the veteran, but a ride he'll cherish for the rest of his life.
"I chose to play in the bowl game because it's the last time I'll ever be able to play as an LSU Tiger and I want to go out with a bang. LSU means so much to be it's almost indescribable.
"I've been here for six years. I've learned a lot. I've played a lot of football and met some people and friends that I'll cherish for the rest of my life... I believe that my commitment to LSU, staying here throughout the ups and downs, from a National Championship to COVID, to getting a chance to actually play on offense... It's forever LSU for me and I love it."
