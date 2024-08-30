Three LSU Football Players to Watch in Week 1 Against the USC Trojans
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on No. 23 USC on Sunday, Sept. 1 with the program eyeing its first Week 1 victory since 2019.
There are players who must step up and carry their weight in order for the program to make their way back to Baton Rouge with a win.
Who are the Tigers to keep tabs on? What areas must LSU shine in on Sunday in Las Vegas?
Three LSU Players to Watch in Week 1:
Garrett Nussmeier: Quarterback
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier has the "keys to the car" in 2024 as he enters his first season as the Tigers' QB1.
We've seen a small sample size during his time in Baton Rouge, but immediate attention goes back to his ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers where he passed for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns while leading a game-winning drive.
That's what Nussmeier is capable of.
“I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to step into some pretty tough situations,” Nussmeier said. “I think they’ve only made me better as a player. Now getting the experience and the preparation, as well as the starter, I think it will only help even more. That experience at Alabama, the SEC Championship against Georgia, the end of the game against Auburn. I’ve been thrown into some tough situations but it’s only made me better and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. And even the times when I failed, just learning from them, and hopefully just continuing as always to just try and push better.”
Heading into Week 1, he'll be a player to keep tabs on with his first season as the starter for the Tigers.
Sai'vion Jones: Defensive End
LSU edge rusher Sai'vion Jones is poised for a breakout 2024 campaign and it starts with Week 1 in Las Vegas.
Jones, who's slated to start on the opposite side of Bradyn Swinson at defensive end, pieced together an impressive offseason after building up his body.
He's hovering around 285 pounds heading into the 2024 season and is continuing to get more comfortable with the size he's currently at.
With LSU EDGE coach Kevin Peoples working solely with the defensive ends, it's given Jones an opportunity to get more one-on-one time with his position coach ahead of what many expect to be a big-time season this fall.
Jones has worked up his body, polished his technique and lived in the film room to sharpen his skill set as he takes his game to the next level.
He's a player LSU will rely on in Week 1 and into the rest of the season. There's concern with the interior defensive line room, but with talent on the end in Jones and Swinson, the edge rushers can take the pressure off the inside.
Zavion Thomas: Wide Receiver/Return Specialist
All eyes will turn to Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas to become a key contributor for the Tigers as both a return specialist and wide receiver.
Thomas racked up 503 yards on 40 receptions for the Bulldogs in 2023 after being the go-to guy on several occasions in Starkville.
Now, he enters an LSU offense that has an embarrassment of riches in the receiving corps with Thomas alongside Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton, among others.
While Thomas won't be expected to carry as much weight offensively, the hope is for his bread and butter to be as a return specialist.
LSU has struggled on special teams over the last few years with the program hoping to turn the corner this fall. It'll start with Thomas in the return game.
Look for Thomas to be a key piece in Week 1 with the Tigers relying on the playmaker make a different on special teams.
