Three LSU Football Players to Watch in Week 12 Against the Florida Gators
No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will lace up their cleats on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville for a date against Billy Napier's Florida Gators.
The Tigers will be looking to get back on track after consecutive losses with the stars prepared to make noise in The Swamp.
Who must rise to the occasion for the Bayou Bengals on Saturday afternoon?
A look into the game information and three Tigers to watch in Gainesville:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Three Tigers to Watch: Week 12 Edition
Garrett Nussmeier: Quarterback
All eyes will be on LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier on Saturday night in Gainesville with the first-year starter looking to bounce back after a pair of difficult showings.
Nussmeier and turned the ball over a handful of times across the last two matchups against both Texas A&M and Alabama, but moving forward, it'll be about remaining disciplined in his approach.
We have to do a better job for him, he's gotta do a better job and we believe in him. As we continue to grow in the first year of a starter that he gives us the best chance to be successful," Brian Kelly said on Wednesday. "Having said that, you can understand what we're working on. You don't need to have a degree in football of any kind to know that we can't continue to have the kind of mistakes on offense we've had."
Nussmeier has led LSU to a Top 10 passing offense in America behind over 2,800 yards through the air with 21 touchdowns, but 11 interceptions on the season has stolen headlines.
Now, it's about recovering and ending the 2024 season on a positive note. It starts with Saturday afternoon in Gainesville.
Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU's playbook diversity has been a struggle in 2024 with the rushing attack becoming nonexistent through nine games this season.
Freshman running back Caden Durham has proven he's capable of being LSU's lead back, but after receiving only eight carries for 63 yards on Saturday against Alabama, it became a head scratching decision.
The lack of touches Durham has received can be due to a minor foot injury he's been dealing with, but regardless, the first-year Tiger is deserving of the ball when he is on the field.
Durham is up to 460 yards on 81 carries this season with six touchdowns on the ground paired with 18 receptions for 202 yards and a pair of scores through the air.
Now, with a showdown against a hobbled Gators squad, it'll be about becoming more creative offensively and it will start with the touches from Durham.
Bradyn Swinson: EDGE
Edge rusher Bradyn Swinson will be a name to keep tabs on this weekend in Gainesville against a beat up Florida offense.
All signs point towards Florida signal-caller DJ Lagway lacing up his cleats and giving it a go after missing last Saturday's showdown against Texas with a hamstring injury.
Lagway, a mobile quarterback, will have to be contained from start to finish whether he's 75% healthy or not.
Insert pass rusher Bradyn Swinson as the go-to guy for the Bayou Bengals. He'll have to keep Lagway on his toes, make him uncomfortable and wreak havoc in the backfield to give the LSU defense a boost in the right direction.
No. 21 LSU will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
