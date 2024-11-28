Three LSU Football Players to Watch in Week 14 Against the Oklahoma Sooners
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hold "Senior Night" festivities on Saturday in Death Valley prior to a showdown against Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners.
It'll be the final time a number of Tigers will suit up in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to end their LSU careers on a positive note.
Josh Williams, Kyren Lacy and several others will take the field under the bright lights of Tiger Stadium one last time in what will certainly be an emotional night for both the players and coaching staff.
Which seniors can step up and propel the program to a victory in the regular season finale against Oklahoma in Week 14?
A look into a trio of Tigers that will lace up their cleats for the final time in Baton Rouge:
Three LSU Tigers to Watch: Senior Edition
Josh Williams: Running Back
LSU running back Josh Williams pieced together arguably the best game of his college career in a Week 13 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday night.
Williams tallied 151 total yards on 18 touches with a pair of touchdowns to lift the Tigers to a win while snapping a three-game losing streak.
Now, with all focus on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, it'll be a special moment for Williams. The sixth-year senior will lace up his cleats for the final time after a heroic career in the Bayou State.
After starting his career as a walk-on, Williams earned a scholarship along the way while winning a National Championship in the purple and gold.
From lining up in the backfield alongside Heisman Trophy winners Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels to carving out his path as the leader wearing the No. 18 jersey, it's been a "dream career" for Williams.
On Saturday, he'll suit up for the final time. It'll be exciting to watch the production he puts up coming off of a career day last weekend.
Sai'vion Jones: Defensive End
Another senior to keep tabs on will be defensive end Sai'vion Jones as he looks to end his LSU career on a positive note.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has tallied 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles this season after carving out a path as one of LSU's most impactful defenders.
The one-two punch of Jones and Bradyn Swinson on the outside has been as dominant as they've had in the Southeastern Conference this season.
Now, with one last game in Tiger Stadium, Jones will look to make an impact once again in a showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has had an interesting career with the Bayou Bengals. A Louisiana native that has patiently waited his turn, Lacy became WR1 in 2024 for the program.
He waited behind greats Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. for an opportunity to become the go-to guy in Baton Rouge.
Now, during his senior campaign, he's had a career year after logging a team-high 55 receptions for 825 yards and eight touchddowns. Lacy leads LSU in all three categories in 2024.
Heading into his final game in Tiger Stadium, Lacy will look to make an impact in the passing game alongside Garrett Nussmeier in order to end his senior season on a positive note.
