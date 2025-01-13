Three LSU Football Transfer Departures Still Searching for New Schools
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff saw 19 members of the 2024 roster elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it officially opened for business in December.
Now, after double-digit departures, the ex-Tigers have begun finding new homes for the 2025 season with Power Four programs gauging interest.
LSU has seen 16 of the 19 departures find new homes to this point with a trio of players still on the hunt for their next move.
Three Tigers Looking for Homes:
No. 1: WR Landon Ibieta
LSU wide receiver Landon Ibieta will entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced via social media.
The Mandevilla (La.) native has battled injuries during his time with the Tigers after playing in only three games in as many years.
A three-star prospect out of high school, Ibieta ranked as a Top 100 wideout in America and Top 25 prospect in Louisiana.
The 5-foot-11 speedster had remained committed to the Miami Hurricanes for much of his prep career, but ultimately flipped to the hometown Tigers prior to Signing Day in the 2022 cycle.
Now, he remains in search for a new home where he can continue his playing career after three seasons with the Bayou Bengals.
No. 2: DeMyrion Johnson
Johnson, who was listed as the No. 6 overall prospect in Louisiana in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, will depart Baton Rouge after just one season with the program.
The Bayou State native played in zero games this season after signing with the program in December of 2023. He was an early-enrollee and took part in spring camp with LSU earlier this year.
Now, after 11 months in Baton Rouge, Johnson will depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
No. 3: DL Jalen Lee
Lee was a rotational piece on the defensive line alongside Paris Shand, Gio Paez, Ahmad Breaux, Dominick McKinley and others during the 2024 season.
The Louisiana native transferred from Florida to LSU during the 2023 offseason where he ultimately spent two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Lee has 21 career tackles with a sack and forced fumble across 36 games. In 2024, he only played in four games after battling the injury bug.
He was a four-star prospect out of high school prior to signing with the Florida Gators where he will now look to find a new home for his final season of eligibility.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman
LSU has added several young pieces to build a foundation during Kelly's first three seasons with the prrogram, but now the staff has taken an aggressive approach through the portal to bring in proven players.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said on Saturday. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
