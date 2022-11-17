Three LSU Players to Watch Against UAB on Senior Day

The final home game in Tiger Stadium. The final time running through the tunnel in the purple and gold. For these seniors, Saturday night against UAB will be an emotional rollercoaster, but one they will cherish forever.

This group of LSU seniors have certainly felt the highs and lows college football has to offer, but senior day will be the last hoorah to cap off an incredible run. In order to come out victorious against the Blazers, the veterans must come to play.

Here are three LSU seniors to watch on Saturday:

Mekhi Garner - Cornerback

To this point, Garner is one of the top rated cornerbacks in the SEC, but his performance against the Blazers could be yet another statement game for the physically gifted defensive back as he caps off his stellar season in Baton Rouge.

In order for LSU to be effective, it’ll come down to both Garner’s leadership abilities and limiting the dynamic wide receivers UAB attains.

Look for Garner to level up as he suits up for senior night in Death Valley. As he continues proving he can hang with the big dogs, Garner has the chance to make his presence felt in yet another big-time game for the Tigers.

Jaray Jenkins - Wide Receiver

When the Tigers are in dire need of a big play, Mr. Reliable, Jaray Jenkins, shows up in the big moments. This season, Jenkins has been at his best.

Jenkins, the leader of this LSU wide receiver room, has had a solid senior season to this point, but a a big game is due in his final run in Tiger Stadium.

While he’s become one of Jayden Daniels’ favorite weapons, this offense will rely on their seasoned veteran to make plays when it matters in a sold out stadium in Gainesville.

With 21 receptions for 292 yards and five touchdowns on the season, the time is now for Jenkins to make a statement and give this team another win as they control their own destiny.

Micah Baskerville - Linebacker

For Baskerville, his new demeanor is what has taken Coach Kelly by surprise, calling his story “inspirational.” A player who struggled with academics upon arriving to campus, he’s changed his ways entirely, making his love for Baton Rouge that much greater.

“This is a place I wish I could play forever,” Baskerville said. “I was out for a semester of school and when I got back I told her ‘I’ll make sure I get it done, no more mess ups.’ I’m gonna be crying [at graduation], I’m gonna be happy though. I got the paper so it’s gonna be a lot of good emotions.”

Look for Baskerville to show out in his final run in Death Valley. A player who has grown tremendously throughout his time in Baton Rouge, he has the chance to put it all together in his final home game and go out on top.