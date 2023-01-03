Three Observations From LSU's Citrus Bowl Victory Over Purdue

LSU capped off a remarkable 2022 season in style after destroying Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers handled business from start to finish, executing off offense while limiting the Boilermakers’ chances with defensive production.

It was the cherry on top to a stellar season for this group. With Brian Kelly reaching the 10-win mark in Year 1, it set the tone for the future of this program.

Three observations from Monday’s victory:

Malik Nabers Is Up Next

It’s easy to say Nabers is “up next,” but this season has proven he has now. Elevating his game to new heights and leading the Tigers in receptions and yards this year, LSU’s top wideout proved on Monday it’s his job now to be that guy in the wide receiver room.

With Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins off to the NFL, it’s Nabers’ turn to lead this unit.

“It’s his opportunity now,” Brian Kelly said after the victory. Nabers finished with 9 receptions for 163 yards and two total touchdowns. It was a dominant showing for the sophomore wide receiver, who will have lofty expectations heading into 2023.

Defensive Line is in Good Hands

Mekhi Wingo, Jacobian Guillory and Sai’vion Jones earned the start for the Tigers on Monday, and without both BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye, these three proved they can handle a significant role heading into 2023.

For Wingo, he bumped his game up to All-American status in 2022, but pair him alongside Maason Smith in 2023, and things immediately ramp up in a big way.

On Monday, this unit showed out. Holding the Boilermakers rushing attack to under 100 yards and dismantling their passing game by getting into the backfield at will, it was a near flawless showing for this group that is clearly in good hands for the future.

The Quarterback Situation

Despite Daniels getting the start, Brian Kelly and LSU elected to go with a two-man system on Monday with Garrett Nussmeier receiving significant snaps. After the Tigers went three and out on their first drive, both Daniels and Nussmeier led LSU to five straight touchdown drives.

It was a dominant showing for the two. Connecting with Malik Nabers and Mason Taylor on a number of deep balls across the middle, the pair of quarterbacks looked exceptional.

Daniels finished the night going 12-of-17 on passing attempts with 139 yards and a touchdown. The dual threat signal-caller also added 67 yards on six attempts.

For Nussmeier, it was about as solid of a performance as we’ve seen from the redshirt freshman. Carrying his success from the SEC Championship Game, Nussmeier finished the night with 173 yards on 11-of-15 attempts.