Three Observations From LSU Football's 27-14 Win Over ULM

LSU's final non-conference outing of the 2021 season wasn't a pretty one as most of the time it looked like two very deserving 4-6 teams battling it out for a chance to get bowl eligible. But there continued to be some noticeable trends both positive and negative to take away from the Tigers' performance.

Here were three takeaways we had from the Tigers 27-14 too close for comfort win over the Warhawks:

Efficiency in Scoring Position Another Issue That Continues to Plague Offense

Missed opportunities once again heavily factored in the offense's inability to put the game away early. Four times the Tigers got into the redzone Saturday night and were unable to come away with just 10 points.

Converting in the redzone is one of the most critical parts of success for an offense and the Tigers far too often this season have been unable to punch it across the goal line. It happened in close losses to Alabama and Arkansas the last two weeks and again with ULM, one of the more susceptible defenses in the country. Coach Ed Orgeron has made his opinions on how the offense looks very clear and Saturday just appeared to be out of answers.

"We stalled again in the redzone and again we'll just have to look at what we're doing," Orgeron said.

This offense is clearly at its best when it's able to hit receivers in stride on short and intermediate throws and let them make plays after the catch. But all of that tightens up when approaching the endzone and LSU hasn't been able to figure out a winning formula consistently.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson is also well aware of the struggles this group has had when getting in scoring position. He too doesn't have many answers at this time as this nasty trend bleeds into the final week of the regular season.

"They did a good job of scheming us in the run game," Johnson said. "We got in the redzone and we gotta finish drives. I really don't know, we just have to finish drives. The 27 points is not acceptable so we gotta get ready and come to work."

LSU Defense Doesn't Live Up To Standard of Performance

On paper, the LSU defense did its job against ULM on Saturday night. The Warhawks put together two scoring drives, one of which was on a very short field following an ill fated fake punt attempt. ULM gained the majority of its 311 total game yards with the game pretty much wrapped up.

But linebacker Damone Clark was adamant after the game that the Tigers didn't live up to the recent standards this unit has provided in recent weeks.

"That wasn't the standard, we better than that. We've put better stuff up than that over the last two weeks and we gotta get back to the drawing board.

Clark couldn't point a finger as to the specific issues that cropped up against the Warhawks but suspects a lot of it has to do with coming out flat and not being totally engaged down the stretch.

"I just feel like we were flat but but it's our job as a team and a defense to not let that stuff happen next week," Clark said.

Orgeron was a little more bullish on the defensive effort, taking responsibility for the first score surrendered because of the punt attempt and thought the intensity was there most of the evening.

"Our guys were energized," Orgeron said. "Anytime you play at Death Valley on Saturday night. I'm very pleased with our defense, especially our linebackers," Orgeron said. "Those guys had a good scheme and I thought Damone Clark had another great game."

Development of Key Secondary Pieces Encouraging for Future of Program

Much of the in season hype in terms of development has been aimed in Clark's direction and rightfully so. But the growth of defensive backs Jay Ward, Cordale Flott and Dwight McGlothern has been extremely important for the future of the secondary.

LSU fully expects to lose Derek Stingley Jr. at the end of this season to the NFL draft and with an impending coaching change, nothing is a sure bet of what this roster will look like next year. But keep in mind the eligible players the Tigers could have back.

There's Elias Ricks and McGlothern who could man the outside cornerback slots. Flott could slide right back in as the nickel corner with Ward and then sophomore safety Sage Ryan in the back to handle safety duties. That's a pretty lethal combination in the secondary if all of the chips fall right.

Ward came up with a key interception in the first half of the ULM game while Flott and McGlothern were shutting receivers down on the outside. How this secondary looks a year from now is anybody's guess but the pieces are in place for "DBU" to make a welcomed dominant return in 2022.