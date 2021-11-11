Three LSU Football Players to Watch vs Arkansas

LSU is switching up the game plan against Arkansas this weekend as the Tigers will play both Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier in the first half. Both young quarterbacks have been competing all week and each bring a different set of skills that will be fascinating to watch unfold.

With three games remaining, it's important for the future of this program to see what the Tigers have in the true freshman Nussmeier so all eyes will likely be on him. Here are three players we'll be watching closely when the Tigers square off against Arkansas Saturday night.

Garrett Nussmeier (QB)

The freshman quarterback will finally get an opportunity for extended snaps and based on how he and Max Johnson perform, could be in more work down the line. Nussmeier is a flashy, energetic quarterback when on the field.

He maneuvers the pocket well, has a lively arm and isn't afraid to take risky throws. That last one is a common theme for all young quarterbacks who feel they can make any throw but it's part of the appeal, at least this late in the season, that Nussmeier brings to the table. LSU's offense has stalled at times in recent weeks and getting a change of pace guy behind center, who can use his legs if necessary is a worthwhile trait to have.

Though Johnson will start the game, Nussmeier should see important reps in the first half and should he outperform Johnson, take the game the rest of the way. Should Nussmeier earn a starting role, he's content with using up a potential redshirt season to get some good tape on film for the next coaching regime.

All eyes will be on the true freshman Saturday night and how he performs will be telling to the future of this quarterback room.

"They're competing, there's definite competition," Orgeron said Wednesday. "This is gonna come down to who plays best in the game. There's an open competition and you can tell there's a competition. They're both professional about it but you can tell the intensity has been raised a little bit."

Brian Thomas (WR)

Keeping on the theme of true freshmen absolutely ready to breakout this weekend, Thomas is growing more and more comfortable with this offense the last few weeks. He's made some wild catches all season long and finally found the endzone for the first time as a Tiger against No. 2 Alabama.

He's been more of a vertical threat for the purple and gold this season but as you can see on this touchdown, the Tigers were versatile with Thomas by sticking him in the backfield for an easy touchdown catch. LSU has used a number of receivers in the backfield during practices this season, most notably Koy Moore, but Thomas' talent is so wide ranging that Jake Peetz is comfortable slotting him all over the field.

On the season, the freshman has now caught 21 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown, averaging 13.2 yards a catch. He came in as the most highly touted receiver in the 2021 recruiting class and his recent play is showing why. Thomas could be in store for a huge final three games of the season, starting with Arkansas on Saturday.

Mike Jones Jr. (LB)

Jones has been a difficult player to figure out for the Tigers as he came in with so much promise as a game changer in the middle of the LSU defense. But he's had a really difficult adjustment to playing more in the box and the physicality that comes with the position of an inside linebacker.

The Clemson transfer came to Baton Rouge known as an elite nickel coverage linebacker and against Alabama we finally got to see some extended reps on Jones. He and Damone Clark controlled the early portion of that game with constant pressure on Bryce Young. In total, Jones had his most productive outing of the season by combining for five tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

"Mike's a guy, he's not selfish. Even if he was hardly playing he's still telling us what he's seeing and I'm just happy for Mike," Clark said. "He earned it, it wasn't given to him. Having to balance the difference between the ACC and the SEC, knowing the strengths and when his number was called he answered."

He proved enough to warrant more playing time moving forward alongside Clark and Micah Baskerville, who all had stellar outings as linebackers. It was likely the most complete performance of the season for this defense as the Tigers found some success with the blitzing packages they threw at Alabama. That aggression in scheme will need to continue with another tricky offense to prepare for that loves to run the ball.