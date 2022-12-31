Three Purdue Players to Watch Against LSU in the Citrus Bowl

We’re less than 48 hours away from the season finale as this program looks to put the cherry on top of their remarkable 2022 season.

A matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, LSU has the chance to reach the 10-win mark in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm.

For Purdue, their offense has exploded this season. Despite being without starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell and All-American wide receiver Charlie Jones, this squad should have the weapons to pick up the slack in order to compete.

Here are three players to watch for the Boilermakers:

Austin Burton - Quarterback

The Boilermakers will be without starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell in Monday’s showdown against LSU, leaving them with sixth-year Austin Burton to get the nod as their starter.

“We’ve watched their backup quarterback. He played six to eight snaps against Florida Atlantic, so we know who he is,” Kelly said last week when looking at the matchup. “They’re playing LSU. They’re going to play hard. They’re going to play for four quarters. They’re a Big Ten team. They’ve got scholarship players. We’re not really that concerned about Purdue not showing up and playing really well. I think what we’re concerned about is what we do, and how we do it. We have some guys that are not going to be playing.”

Burton has some in-game experience this season, but facing an LSU defense that is looking to go out with a bang, it presents quite the challenge for him.

Devin Mockobee - Running Back

Mockobee has been a key contributor for this Purdue offense. Totaling 920 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, along with 29 catches for 248 yards, his efficiency with the ball in the hands became a safety net for this program all season.

A former walk-on, Mockobee has elevated his game to become a major piece to what this unit does on a regular basis. Without All-American wideout Charlie Jones, look for them to rely on Mockobee in a big way in this one.

LSU’s defensive line being depleted is also something to monitor. With true freshman Quency Wiggins getting the nod on Monday, watching the youngster against a savvy Mockobee will be a sight to see.

Sanoussi Kane - Safety

The senior and leading tackler for this program, Kane has elevated his game in 2022. Totaling 69 tackles and three pass deflections, his impact in the secondary has been something to watch, but Kane is a guy who is all over the field as well.

With speed to get from one side of the field to the other in the blink of an eye, it makes him a threat in different offensive sets. An LSU offense who will be down a few key wide receivers, monitoring Kane and where he is on the field on each possession will be important.