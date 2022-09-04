Three Things We Expect to See From LSU Against Florida State

It’s game day for the Tigers and that means this new chapter of LSU football gets to hit the ground running. The expectations are high for this program going into Brian Kelly’s first season, and with the work this team has put in this offseason, their goals aren’t far fetched.

The Tigers are locked in on the Seminoles with position groups prepared to shine.

Here are a few things we expect to see from LSU:

Significant Snaps from Freshman Tight End Mason Taylor

If there is one player Coach Kelly has praised during fall camp, it’s true freshman tight end Mason Taylor. Kelly has raved about the first year Tiger and the impact he can have on this LSU team, even comparing him to SEC Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers, who played a pivotal role in Georgia’s title run a season ago.

“I was not impressed with where we were when I got here, but I feel really good about where we are right now and Mason Taylor has done a good job of making me feel that way,” Kelly said of his tight ends.

It’s clear Kelly has used his tight ends in his offensive scheme in the past, and he’ll look to do the same in 2022, but it won’t be to the extent he has over the years. Kelly harped on the tight end position and how he plans to utilize them in their scheme this season.

Preparation and Discipline From This Squad

This program feels they are more than prepared for Sunday’s contest against Florida State. Not overlooking their opponent, they understand the task at hand, but feel their preparation has been sufficient.

Kelly spoke on how both programs are looking to flip the script after a few down years, hinting that there is extra motivation from the two of them, but added his preparation process ahead of the season.

Malik Nabers to Shine

Nabers looks to insert himself as WR2 after a stellar fall camp. Looking to carry over his success into the season, he has the opportunity to shine bright for an LSU group that has a number of weapons on the outside.

The gifted wideout is prepared to do more than be a lethal pass catcher this fall. He’s also prepared to be LSU’s starting kick returner. Nabers won the job as both kick returner and punt returner during camp, putting his athleticism and quick, twitchy movements on full display.

“I think we feel pretty good with Malik Nabers as our returner. We feel like he’s got the ability to change the game,” Kelly said. “When you have a guy back there like Malik, you get a buy-in from everybody in terms of your kickoff return team, your punt return team. They see the talent with a guy like that.”

But Kelly has been extremely complimentary of Nabers and what he brings to this team, speaking of him during fall camp.