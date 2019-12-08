LSU Earns No. 1 Ranking in College Football Playoff, Will Face Oklahoma in First Round

For three weeks now the question has been what could LSU do to get back into that No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff.

It turns out, beating No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship 37-10 on Saturday, was enough to vault the Tigers over Ohio State as LSU claimed the No. 1 seed where it will now face Oklahoma in the first round of the Playoff.

The Tigers will face the Sooners in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, setting up a battle of the offenses with Jalen Hurts squaring off against likely Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

Rounding out the top-four were Ohio State (2) and Clemson (3) who will travel to Glendale in the Fiesta Bowl.

The LSU defense that had been much maligned in recent weeks, has held its last two opponents to a combined 17 points, answering all questions the committee had raised after the Ole Miss win.

All along, LSU coaches and players have maintained the statement the team would play anyone anywhere, with quarterback Joe Burrow saying as much Saturday after the SEC Championship win.

"You can take us to Canada, and we'll play on a gravel lot," Burrow said. "It doesn't matter where or who we play."

The rest of the top-25 rankings will be released later this afternoon.