Junior Safety JaCoby Stevens Returning to LSU for Senior Season

On a day that saw six starters from the national championship team declare early for the 2020 draft, LSU can sleep easy knowing it’ll have one of its veteran leaders back for his senior season.

LSU junior safety JaCoby Stevens announced Wednesday evening via Twitter he’d be returning for his senior season.





With Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton both off to the pros, keeping a veteran voice like Stevens is a huge sigh of relief for the secondary and team as a whole. Stevens was viewed as one of the main voices in the locker room and will likely be a candidate for the prestigious No. 18 should K’Lavon Chaisson leave for the NFL.

A defensive backfield of Stevens, Derek Stingley, Todd Harris, Elias Ricks, Cordale Flott and Maurice Hampton will be a balanced group of experience and youth in 2020, something coach Ed Orgeron and the program will undoubtedly be excited about.





In the national championship win over Clemson, Stevens recorded seven tackles.

As a junior, Stevens won the SEC Defensive Player of the Week award three times. Stevens recorded 92 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, five sacks and three interceptions.