LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Junior Safety JaCoby Stevens Returning to LSU for Senior Season

Glen West

On a day that saw six starters from the national championship team declare early for the 2020 draft, LSU can sleep easy knowing it’ll have one of its veteran leaders back for his senior season.

LSU junior safety JaCoby Stevens announced Wednesday evening via Twitter he’d be returning for his senior season.


With Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton both off to the pros, keeping a veteran voice like Stevens is a huge sigh of relief for the secondary and team as a whole. Stevens was viewed as one of the main voices in the locker room and will likely be a candidate for the prestigious No. 18 should K’Lavon Chaisson leave for the NFL.

A defensive backfield of Stevens, Derek Stingley, Todd Harris, Elias Ricks, Cordale Flott and Maurice Hampton will be a balanced group of experience and youth in 2020, something coach Ed Orgeron and the program will undoubtedly be excited about.


In the national championship win over Clemson, Stevens recorded seven tackles.

As a junior, Stevens won the SEC Defensive Player of the Week award three times. Stevens recorded 92 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, five sacks and three interceptions.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU released its final hype video for the national championship. Wake up Tiger fans, it’s Gameday. …

Glen West

by

Ct33

LSU Football Captures Fourth National Championship With Historic 42-25 Win Over Clemson

Tigers get sensational performance from Burrow, Chase to capture win

Glen West

by

Dillon88

LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Becomes Seventh Junior to Declare for 2020 Draft

LSU loses the “heart” of its historic offense to the NFL

Glen West

Tiger Predictions: LSU Caps off Historic Season, Wins Fourth National Championship

Key points to an LSU win include establishing the run, locking down Clemson receivers

Glen West

by

Dillon88

LSU Left Tackle Saahdiq Charles Becomes Sixth LSU Junior to Declare for 2020 NFL Draft

With Charles gone, LSU must now replace four members of starting offensive line

Glen West

LSU Releases Statement Regarding Money Incident Involving OBJ

School working with NCAA to resolve postgame incident involving Beckham and student athletes

Glen West

LSU Linebacker Jacob Phillips Declares for 2020 NFL Draft, Joins Fellow Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen

Tigers will now have to replace entire interior linebacker starters

Glen West

LSU Football Junior Receiver Justin Jefferson Declares for 2020 NFL Draft After Record-Breaking Season

Jefferson leaves LSU as the single-season reception holder with 111 in championship season

Glen West

Junior Center and Locker Room Leader Lloyd Cushenberry Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Cushenberry became first o-lineman to be honored with No. 18 jersey in 2019

Glen West

LSU Junior Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen Announces Decision to Enter 2020 NFL Draft

Queen becomes second junior to declare for NFL draft

Glen West