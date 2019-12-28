Live Peach Bowl Gameday Update/Thread: No. 1 LSU vs No. 4 Oklahoma

Pregame

Joe Burrow takes the field ahead of 2019 Peach Bowl

Coach O is making sure the Tiger fans are rowdy as he walks off the field.

Bruce Feldman of the Athletic gave a little detail of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and how he looked during pregame warmups

Burrow working with his receivers during warmups.

Ross Dellenger has reported that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will coach today despite the devastating loss of daughter-in-law Carley McCord, who died in a plane crash early Saturday morning.

Ensminger took the field with the team for warmups.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken the field fully dressed. Looks like he's available but how much he plays is a mystery.

3:15 p.m.- The Tigers take the field

LSU captains: Rashard Lawrence Thaddeus Moss Justin Jefferson Lloyd Cushenberry

Tigers win the coin toss and defer to the second half.

First Quarter

To no surprise, Avery Atkins with a touchback to start this game.

Jalen Hurts sacked by K'Lavon Chaisson on first play from scrimmage. Two plays in and LSU defense is bringing the heat, dropping Kennedy Brooks for a loss on second down.



LSU opens the game with a three and out on the Oklahoma offense. Great start from the defense.





Well it took LSU three plays to get on the board. 19-yard touchdown from Burrow to Jefferson for the game's first points. Edwards-Helaire used as a decoy on the touchdown pass from Burrow to Jefferson.

Scoring Update: LSU 7, Oklahoma 0

Two straight three and outs forced by the LSU defense. Hurts having absolutely no time to throw. Patrick Queen forces the quarterback pressure on that one

Six plays, -2 yards for the Oklahoma offense.

Right guard Damien Lewis is down. Got rolled up on and doesn't look good on the replay. Tiger offense goes three and out on the sack to Burrow. Likely will see Ed Ingram at guard.

Jalen Hurts option keeper picks up Oklahoma's first first down of the day.



Jalen Hurts connects with CeeDee Lamb inside the LSU five-yard line. Play officially went for 51 yards. Kennedy Brooks scores on the next play.

Big time response by the OU offense.

Scoring Update: LSU 7, Oklahoma 7

Ed Ingram slides in at left guard, Adrian Magee slides to the right side. Back-to-back receptions for Jefferson has LSU in Oklahoma territory. He's been the early favorite of Burrow's today

3 catches for 51 yards in this first quarter for Jefferson.

I think Clyde wants the ball. Just ran over a couple of Oklahoma defenders on his first carry 14-yard gain. Terrace Marshall scores two plays later on a perfectly placed ball from Burrow

Six-yard touchdown reception caps off a 75-yard drive on nine plays

Scoring Update: LSU 14, Oklahoma 7

Derek Stingley got away with an obvious pass interference. Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are justifiably livid.



LSU offense takes over and Joe Burrow with a post Heisman, Heisman moment.