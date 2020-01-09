Report: Mississippi State Hires Mike Leach as Next Head Coach

The SEC West just filled another head coaching vacancy as multiple reports confirm Mississippi State has hired former Washington State head coach Mike Leach to lead the Bulldogs.

Leach replaces Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after it was initially believed Moorhead would start the 2020 season as the Bulldogs head coach. A poor showing in the Bulldogs bowl game that led to a 6-7 finish is ultimately what kicked Moorhead out the door.

The Leach hiring is the latest in what has become an interesting month for the coaching carousel in the SEC West. Ole Miss hired FAU and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin last month.

LSU will take on Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium next season on Oct. 24.

Leach carries a 55-47 record from Washington State, where he was known for his colorful press conferences.

The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports writer Pete Thamel.