Tigers Pushing for 4-Star CB Bravion Rogers, Latest Social Media Hashtag

LSU using social media as recruiting tool, Texas native Bravion Rogers latest target
The Tigers continue their recent social media recruiting tactic as a way to sway athletes to Baton Rouge. This time, LSU is using #BR2BR, pushing for priority target and 2023 4-star cornerback Bravion Rogers.

After de-committing from Texas A&M last week, LSU has been in an all out pursuit for the Texas native, looking to add another critical piece to their secondary.

We’ve seen this social media trend used on a number of priority targets, specifically 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard with #Lance2LSU; 4-star safety Derek Williams with #BringDerekBackHome; 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins with #RickieReconsidered and 4-star safety Kylin Jackson’s #KeepKylinHome.

Rogers is an incredibly dynamic prospect. A 4-star, Top-50 recruit on the market, he’s a player LSU could use in a big way. With the current secondary being made up of transfers and upperclassmen, this program is looking to build for the future, adding a number of gifted defensive backs in their 2023 class so far.

Rogers is one of the top uncommitted prospects still available and the latest hashtag trend of #BR2BR could help in a big way.

Look for LSU to come in hot this fall to secure Rogers. A do-it-all defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

After the Tigers saw another domino fall their way Saturday afternoon with 4-star safety Kylin Jackson announcing his commitment to LSU, this program still has their focus on developing a talent-rich pool in the secondary. 

