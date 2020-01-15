LSU Linebacker Jacob Phillips Declares for 2020 NFL Draft, Joins Fellow Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen

In what has become a string of declarations following the Tigers 42-25 national championship win, inside linebacker Jacob Phillips became the fifth junior to officially declare for the 2020 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Phillips joins teammate and fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen in moving on to the professional level after a two year stint as a starting inside linebacker for LSU. The junior led the team in tackles in 2019 with 113 including 7.5 tackles for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

"The past three years at LSU have been a dream come true. I am and will forever be a champion," Phillips wrote in his declaration post.

Sophomore Damone Clark will likely be one of the candidates LSU will ask to fill the holes left behind by Phillips and Queen. The other inside linebacker spot is wide open at this point.

The deadline for juniors to declare early is Monday so expect a bit more decisions to be made over the next few days. Those to watch include Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja'Coby Stevens, K'Lavon Chaisson and Thaddeus Moss.